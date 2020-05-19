From the Kitchen: When it comes to muffins, think outside the box

Labor-saving muffin mixes in boxes and pouches are on the cake mix shelf in astounding numbers.
All you have to do to them is maybe add egg and milk and go to town with producing an edible and, in most cases, delectable morsel of goodness.
However, if you belong to the made-it-myself or homemade-only crowd, this buttermilk muffin recipe is for you.
I have three different approaches to a blueberry muffin in my treasury:
n One is the standard, labeled “best ever” in my 1968 Better Homes & Gardens plaid cookbook.
n Another is my scone blueberry muffin, made with butter and sour cream held together with a few flakes of flour.
n The third is the one presented today.
I love buttermilk in baked goods and for marinating chicken before frying. It lends that down-on-the-farm feel to cooking, and you know whatever you make is going to turn out perfectly.
You can shift gears from this muffin to a tender shortcake for any berry or peach shortcake dessert by omitting the dotted landscape of blueberries in the batter.
For shortcakes, just leave the batter plain, to be split after baking, applying any berry or sliced peaches on the finished biscuit-like creation. Whipped cream topping is a must.
The recipe says blueberry, but don’t stop there. You may insert any other berry, chopped peaches, diced apples (add a touch of cinnamon to the batter in that case), or well-drained crushed pineapple into the batter.
Bake them and stand ready with the butter — another must.