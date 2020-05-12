From the Kitchen: When life gives you lemons, make lemon brownies

When I first saw the title of today’s recipe, Lemon Brownies, I immediately thought of the chocolate delight and that it had somehow been infused with lemon.
I was on the wrong path. Don’t expect any dark chocolate or chocolate of any hue — it’s just that the recipe bakes into a moist and tender bar the way brownies do, and in the size baking dish that’s mostly used for a single, small brownie batch.
I further thought it would be the same lemon bar we’ve enjoyed for years that originally came from the Pillsbury Bake-Off, only with a different name. Turns out that wasn’t the path, either. They aren’t alike.
There are a few cooking notes about these lemon brownies you need to know. They don’t rise much, something I discovered when I first baked them for the family.
I had used a larger pan size than I should and they were somewhat flat, but still delicious. In a re-do in the proper pan, the bar behaved as it should. Stick with an 8-inch baking dish.
You also have to guard against over-baking. You want them fudgy, yet not under-done. That step can get tricky, but is essential for a good result.
If you like lemon, there is plenty of that flavor to adore. The recipe has fresh lemon juice and zest in both the bar and glaze, but without the brownie being too sour or the topping being too sweet.
Take a moment to relax with your loved ones by offering this dessert that raises the bar on brownies.