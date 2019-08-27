From the Kitchen:

Remember a little ways back when Brussels sprouts were the subject of my column? I have always loved them, but at that time I thought I was alone in my fondness. Boy, was I wrong.
I heard from many who shared my passion for the baby cabbage-like vegetable. I was recently reminded of a recipe that I made and enjoyed three decades ago.
In 1984, Sacred Heart Church in conjunction with Sacred Heart Grade School published a cookbook of recipes donated by parishioners, school parents and friends and relatives of both.
One recipe in “Amenu” was a marinated vegetable situation contributed by Charleston’s Sue Zaldivar for a refreshingly new treatment for both the sprouts and also zucchini.
In it, softened Brussels sprouts rest with sliced raw zucchini and more expected salad ingredients in a smooth and slightly spicy vinaigrette. I had never seen the recipe before and haven’t seen any like it since.
If you look in the produce section of your favorite store, you may be lucky and find already-sliced Brussels, ready to sautée.
I have two ways of making the sliced sprouts. One is sautéing them with onion and bacon, and the other is a simple sauté in a little olive oil with salt and pepper and a dash of vegetable broth if needed for moisture to keep them from scorching.
I guess I actually have three ways, counting the Zaldivar salad. With the suggested serving ingredients she mentioned, you have salad and enough vegetables in one dish to count as a vegetarian meal. Add rolls with fresh fruit as dessert.
I see cooked pasta being a possibility of an addition into the salad for more rib-sticking feel. And any meat desired wouldn’t be unwelcome.
As for the meat lovers, think about hitting the grill one more time with a pork chop, steak, shrimp, chicken or the cookout gold standards, burgers and dogs this coming Monday as we usher in September. Team the protein with the sprouts salad as a side.
It’s a way to say hello to autumn with school days and tailgating getting into swing. Happy Labor Day!