Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gritt’s Farm started growing pineapples in some of its greenhouses a couple years ago. Now the farm has a big enough crop to make and sell pineapple jam.

Gritt’s Farm partnered with another local small business, In A Jam, to produce a limited edition pineapple jam using pineapples grown at Gritt’s Farm.

Tags

Recommended for you