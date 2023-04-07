Gritt’s Farm started growing pineapples in some of its greenhouses a couple years ago. Now the farm has a big enough crop to make and sell pineapple jam.
Gritt’s Farm partnered with another local small business, In A Jam, to produce a limited edition pineapple jam using pineapples grown at Gritt’s Farm.
In A Jam is based in Parkersburg. It specializes in small-batch jams and jellies.
“The pineapple jam collaboration with 'In A Jam' is meaningful to Gritt’s Farm as it is our mission to deliver unique products and experiences to the people of West Virginia. Pineapple growing is another piece to the Gritt’s Farm story and speaks to the family’s innovative practices. Gritt’s Farm takes pride in trying new things, supporting fellow local businesses, and creating special experiences right here in our home state,” said Alexandra Pfost, the marketing and agritourism manager at Gritt’s Farm.
The pineapple jam will officially launch Saturday, April 8, at Gritt’s Farm’s Spring Flower & Garden Festival in Buffalo. The event is free to the public and will feature live music, an egg hunt for all ages, homemade signature treats and vibrant blooming springtime florals.
It is priced at $8.99 per jar and will also be available at the Capitol Market while supplies last. In A Jam will present the pineapple jam and other signature items at the Minted Vintage Market in Mineral Wells, on Saturday, April 22.
Around a dozen pineapple bushes remain at Gritt’s Farm for pineapple growing with more to come in the future. Each bush is able to produce several pineapples per year.