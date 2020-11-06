There aren’t a lot of local places like Harding’s Family Restaurant around Charleston.
The restaurant, which is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary, is a little out of the way, just off the Mink Shoals exit, outside of Charleston proper. The Sleep Inn sits behind it.
Angela Harding, whose family owns and operates both the Sleep Inn and Harding’s, said, “People think the restaurant came with the hotel or opened after, but it was here a long time before that.”
Plenty of guests at the hotel take a meal or two at the restaurant. The food is classic Americana — country fried steak, roast beef, fried chicken and breakfast all day long.
At the entrance to the dining room, there’s a gift shop full of West Virginia-themed knickknacks, Christmas decorations and cozy impulse buys for a weary traveler to take back home as a souvenir.
“But most of our customers are local,” Harding said. “A lot of them come here a couple of times a week. Some of them are here every day.”
The theme for the restaurant is in its name.
“What’s important to us is the family part of the restaurant,” she said. “We really are a family here.”
On the wall, not far from the front register, a plaque acknowledges the long services of 15 servers, cooks and even dishwashers. All of them have been with the restaurant for over 10 years. Some of them have been here for more than 30.
“You get to know people,” she said. “They become family.”
Manager Mary Field joined Harding’s in 1984, four years after Kelsey and his brother Jack Harding opened the restaurant as a Country Kitchen in 1980. The restaurant continued on as part of the chain until 1991, when the Hardings decided to abandon the franchise and continue the restaurant independently.
Harding became part of the Harding’s Family Restaurant family after she married Kelsey in the mid-1990s.
She said she spends much of her time next door at the Sleep Inn but comes around almost every day. Her husband is around, too. He just preferred to have his wife act as their spokesperson.
Harding’s has its share of regulars. They’re easy to point out, Harding said. They know the staff and the staff knows them.
George Vieweg and John Ranson, for example, have been having lunch together a couple of times a week at Harding’s Family Restaurant just off the Mink Shoals exit for years.
They have a booth toward the back of the restaurant.
Ranson laughed and said, “They ran us off from the counter.”
Since the dining room reopened during the pandemic, the lunch counter has been closed. Diners are socially distanced and spaced at every other table or booth.
Ranson is an 80-year-old retired chemist-turned-investment broker. He grew up near the restaurant and said he’s probably been coming to eat at Harding’s since the place opened in 1980.
“That’s off and on for 40 years,” he said. “I left the area for a while in the middle.”
Vieweg, an 81-year-old retired attorney, moved to Kanawha County in 1988.
“I’ve probably been eating here ever since,” he said.
They met years ago and were just two men sitting next to each other at the counter.
“We started conversing and it turned out we had some mutual friends, some mutual acquaintances,” Ranson said. “We became friends.”
Vieweg gets to Harding’s a little more often than Ranson. He likes to come in Sundays for the baked steak, which is the less popular of the two Sunday specials.
“Everybody gets the chicken and dumplings. It’s good, but I really like steak,” he said.
He also comes in Thursdays for the Blue and Gold Club meeting. The restaurant hosts a couple of local alumni meetings. Thursday is also rib night.
“I love the ribs,” he said.
Because of the pandemic, the restaurant and its customers had to adapt.
“We don’t usually do a lot of carryout,” Field said. “But we did that. Customers came in, particularly our regulars.”
“But it’s a daily thing for some of them,” Harding said. “It’s a regular outing or even a daily meal for some of them.”
It’s social.
Harding said they had two customers who came to the restaurant almost every day. They kept coming even when there were restrictions on indoor dining.
She said the two men would order their food and then pick it up to go. Then they’d take the Styrofoam to-go boxes back out to a parked pickup truck on the lot.
“They’d put the tailgate down and then sat on a pair of five-gallon buckets,” Harding said. “This was how they got out and met for dinner.”
They don’t have to do that anymore, not since indoor occupancy is at 50 percent.
“We can’t wait until things get back to 100 percent,” Field said. “This has been the worst I’ve ever seen.”
Harding’s doesn’t have an official signature entrée, just a long list of customer favorites, like the ribs, the chicken and dumplings, and the liver and onions.
“We’re one of the only places around where you can get liver and onions,” Harding said.
They offer a lot of country-style comfort food, but Harding said they look over the menu every year, see what people order, what they don’t and adjust as needed.
Sometimes, they bring back old favorites. Lately, Harding’s has been serving apple dumplings again.
“That’s kind of a flashback menu item, back for a limited time,” she said.
Forty years is a milestone for most businesses, but a significant one for a restaurant.
According to USA Today, up to 90 percent of new restaurants fail inside their first year and many don’t survive longer than five years.
Harding said they were grateful to have served so many for so long but didn’t want to think too much about the future, not when the present is such a struggle. The pandemic has raised costs and cut profits.
“We’re hanging in there, but another 40 years?” she asked and then laughed. “We’re doing this day by day.”