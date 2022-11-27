Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

La Famiglia Calabrese olive oil.jpeg

The new olive oil from La Famiglia Calabrese.

 Courtesy photo

The family-owned restaurant La Famiglia in Huntington is launching its first extra virgin olive oil for purchase.

“Most of the olive oils you find are either blends or they’re from Northern Italy," said Ralph Hagy, owner of La Famiglia. "They’re excellent olive oils, from there, from Spain, from Northern Africa. This olive oil is from Calabria. Calabria supplies about a third of Italy’s olive oil. That’s also where my family is from.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you