The family-owned restaurant La Famiglia in Huntington is launching its first extra virgin olive oil for purchase.
“Most of the olive oils you find are either blends or they’re from Northern Italy," said Ralph Hagy, owner of La Famiglia. "They’re excellent olive oils, from there, from Spain, from Northern Africa. This olive oil is from Calabria. Calabria supplies about a third of Italy’s olive oil. That’s also where my family is from.”
La Famiglia has been in business for 12 years. All of their spices and peppers are also sourced from a company in Calabria, a southern region of Italy.
“We try to do everything based on my family recipes, what I grew up with, and carry on that tradition. So we wanted to use Calabrian olive oil,” Hagy said.
They’ve used this olive oil in their restaurant for a long time, but only decided to bottle and sell it as a product recently. It’s in their vinaigrette and hot sauce, which are also for sale.
“You might have an olive oil on the shelf somewhere that says ‘extra virgin’ but with the laws here, it could only have 15 or 20% extra virgin. And it might be Italian, it might be Morroccan, it might be Spanish, it might be California, so there is a lot of controversy on what you’re actually buying,” he said.
That’s what makes this olive oil so special. It’s pure and it’s sourced from a unique location.
“When we say a cold pressed olive oil, those olives are harvested the first two weeks of October, washed, prepped and immediately pressed.”
His family is very involved in the process of sourcing their products.
“When you think about the area of Calabria, a lot of it is like West Virginia. A lot of mountainous regions and olive trees. So the company that is actually harvesting and bottling olive oil for us, has in the neighborhood of one million olive trees,” he said. “So netting goes on the ground, they shake these trees, they harvest the olives, it’s a major undertaking for a couple weeks.”
Ralph has Italian citizenship, they visit often and will definitely be back for next year’s olive harvest in the fall.
“The town that we’re from in Calabria, half the town is our family. So I have more relatives there than I do here,” he said.
There are a lot of La Famiglia restaurants and pizzerias around the country, which is why they decided to trademark the name “La Famiglia Calabrese.” It will be on all their products, including the olive oil, moving forward.
Hagy is proud to feature his family’s photo on the back of the bottle. In the photo, there is his nonno Raffaele Lerardi, nonna Caterina (Timpari) Lerardi, his mother Vincenziana, his aunt Francesca, his uncle Domenico and his aunt Maria being held by his Nonna Caterina.
“This was an old tinplate photo from 1919 that my mother had left and I had restored, that was just something I wanted to use out of respect for them. It was just something I wanted to use out of respect for them, carry on tradition and to kind of show our heritage. This is where we came from,” he said. “My grandfather came here for the first time about 1897 and 1898, and went back and forth to Calabiria until he brought the family over in 1913.”
A bottle will cost between $26 to $28 each.
Locally, it will be available at the restaurant, the Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley, the Purple Onion at Capital Market in Charleston, as well as online.