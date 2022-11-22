Don't feel like cooking a Thanksgiving meal? These restaurants will do the hard work for you.
Adelphia
Located at 218 Capitol St. in Charleston, Adelphia will open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and offer turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, rolls, Yia Yia's pumpkin pie. Call 304-343-5551 to make reservations.
Price: $16.99
Bob Evans
Bob Evans offers multiple Thanksgiving meal options, including hot meals to go and Thanksgiving feasts that come cold and must be heated for two hours.
Price: $85.99 (serves six) to $144.99 (serves 10)
Carol's Soul to Soul LLC
Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 23 for either individual dinner meals (turkey, ham, mac and cheese, yams, potato salad and a roll) or a family dinner (baked or deep fried turkey, bourbon honey glazed ham, baked man and cheese, greens or cabbage, candied yams, strawberry cheesecake or sweet potato pie).
Price: Individual dinner: $20 per person; family dinner package for 16: $250; family dinner package for 24: $35; family dinner package for 32: $450.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel offers a Heat 'n Serve Feast that must be heated for two hours, and hot to-go plates.
Price: From $14.99 for an individual Homestyle Turkey 'n Dressing Meal to $159.99 for a Heat 'n Serve Feast that serves eight to 10.
Jeff's Curbside
Jeff's Curbside, located at 3137 Washington St. W in Charleston, will be open Thanksgiving Day, but you must preorder your meal. There are two options for the holiday meal: pork loin stuffed with a cranberry apple cornbread dressing or a rosemary chicken breast stuffed with spinach and feta cheese. Both meals come with a garden salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, pan-seared carrots, years rolls with whipped honey butter and bread pudding.
Price: $25.99 per person. Call 304-590-4160 to preorder by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The Olive Tree Cafe & Catering
Located at 333 2nd Ave. in South Charleston, the Olive Tree Cafe & Catering will be taking preorders for family-style Thanksgiving to-go orders until Nov. 22 and until Wednesday, Nov. 23 for single orders. The dinners include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and sweet potato casserole. Orders can be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Price: Single meals start at $35
Trail 12 BBQ
Located in Gilbert, Trail 12 BBQ will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. serving turkey and dressing dinners and regular BBQ menu while supplies last.
Price: $14 for one Thanksgiving dinner