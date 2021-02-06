Teri Blevins has a startling confession.
“I’ve never liked coffee,” admitted the gourmet baker and owner of Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes in St. Albans.
“But I love hot cocoa,” she added.
So when cocoa bombs became the latest food craze to sweep the nation — and they are all the rage right now – Blevins knew she had to master the process of making her very own chocolate shells filled with marshmallows and flavored goodness.
“They just have such a wow factor,” said Blevins, as if she’s describing a favorite dream.
“You’re pouring the hot milk over top of the bomb and literally that milk starts kind of heating its way through the chocolate and then it opens and all of the marshmallows and everything pop up to the surface.
“So it’s super fun. And then, of course, you just stir it and it’s freaking delicious, you know, especially if you put lots of fun stuff in there.”
She spent countless hours learning the basics, perfecting her own technique and experimenting with special flavor combinations like salted caramel and a unicorn bomb, with strawberry white chocolate cocoa powder, dehydrated strawberry marshmallows, unicorn sprinkles and edible glitter.
So when her friend and cooking sensation Paula Deen, a Georgia-based cooking show host and restaurateur, called, Blevins told her honestly, “I’m up to my elbows in chocolate.”
“I said, ‘I’m working on hot cocoa bombs.’ And she was like, ‘Teri, I need you to teach me how to make these.’”
And so a Charleston-Savannah FaceTime live tutorial was arranged, professionally shot and recorded with an edited version set for release via Deen’s website, YouTube channel and social media platforms.
Blevins is full of hard-won tips which she doles out freely:
Your shells look dull when you’re done with them because you didn’t temper the chocolate. See “tips from a professional” on Page 2C for instructions.
- Better yet, buy almond bark: “It’s not the highest grade of chocolate.
...
- It’s not up there with Ghirardelli and, you know, super premium chocolates. But what it is is already tempered. So it’s a lot less expensive... and it’s something that I love to recommend to people because there’s a lot less frustration.”
- If you’re using a mold that is heart-shaped or has angles or points to it, instead of using the tablespoon to push the chocolate up the sides, use a silicone brush.
- Don’t even think about using a bristled brush — they might come in handy for other kitchen tasks, but not this one. “Chocolate is heavy and you might actually be losing some bristles in the chocolate,” said Blevins. “We’re not going to get our fiber that way.”
- Experiment. “What I encourage people to do is think of their favorite flavors and then literally buy the little ingredients that go with those favorite flavors because it’s really only limited to your imagination.”
The thing is, you could just drink regular hot cocoa. Or even — shudder — something pre-made that you pick up at a convenience store. But looking at the ingredients and equipment you need for cocoa bombs, it is stuff that’s been around for decades.
Is it really a coincidence that someone put all of these things together now? When the world seems so restrictive and narrow, so divided and tense?
Not for Teri Blevins.
“All I kept thinking was that these would really make somebody smile. And 2020 has been such a challenging year that I am just constantly looking for things that we can do that just make people happy. And thankfully, they do,” she said. “Hot cocoa is comfort.”
Watch the video tutorial with Paula Deen on Deen’s You Tube channel and social media platforms starting Feb. 10.