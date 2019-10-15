Local group to host wine tasting to benefit area youth

The Charleston-Institute Chapter of The Links will host its second annual wine tasting on Saturday at The Wine and Cheese Shop at Capitol Market, beginning at 6 p.m.
Guests will sample an assortment of selected wines and appetizers. Jazz and soul ensemble Somethin’ Special will perform.
The event will help raise funds for The Links’ youth development initiatives including scholarships, educational workshops and exposure to the arts, health and career fields.
The Wine and Cheese Shop is located at Capitol Market, 800 Smith Street. Tickets are $35 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Pamela Valentine at 304-561-8888 or visit https://linkswinetasting.eventbrite.com.
The Links, Incorporated is a women’s nonprofit volunteer service organization committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans. The Charleston-Institute Chapter was established in 1951 and is one of two chapters in the state of West Virginia.