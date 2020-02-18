Local maple farm invites visitors to see and sample

Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm, in Griffithsville, is one of nearly two dozen maple farms that will host its first West Virginia Maple Days event of the 2020 maple season on Saturday.
The public is invited to visit the farms to see how maple sap is collected and processed into sweet maple syrup.
At Hill n’ Hollow, visitors get to witness tapping, tubing and “everything to get it from the tree into the bottle,” said Chad Trent, a veteran who co-owns the farm along with his wife, Kristen.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to sample pure maple syrup, as well as infused and flavored syrups, along with pancakes, sausages, cookies and other treats while supplies last.
The farm is located at 886 Garretts Bend Road in Griffithsville, and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm and Sugarworks Facebook page.
For information on other farms hosting a Maple Days event, visit the West Virginia Department of Agriculture Facebook page.