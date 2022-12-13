Lost Creek Farm represents West Virginia on 'Today' show By MAGGIE SUSA msusa@hdmediallc.com Maggie Susa Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Mike Costello and Amy Dawson of Lost Creek Farm made cookies for the 'Today' show's Great American Holiday Cookie Swap. Lost Creek Farm | Courtesy photo The apple butter thumbprint cookies made by Mike Costello and Amy Dawson on the 'Today' show's Great American Holiday Cookie Swap. Lost Creek Farm | Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Costello and Amy Dawson of Lost Creek Farm in Lost Creek, West Virginia made apple butter thumbprint cookies on the 'Today' show last week.It was part of a segment called the Great American Holiday Cookie Swap, which featured a cookie recipe made by a chef in every state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.Lost Creek Farm apple butter, West Virginia buckwheat and toasted black walnuts are all key ingredients in their recipe. The state fruit is the golden delicious apple so the recipes honors that.The video is on YouTube, their part begins at 1:53:46.Lost Creek Farm was previously featured on “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” in 2018 and in The New York Times in 2019. Costello and Dawson are James Beard Award semifinalists.Here is the recipe:Ingredients:1 cup butter½ cup sugar1 teaspoon vanilla extract Stories you might like Vines 'n' Vittles: The perfect wines for your Thanksgiving feast Last-minute options to get Thanksgiving dinner Huntington Italian restaurant launches bottled olive oil just in time for Christmas shopping WV Culinary Team: Spice up your winter with sumac 2 eggs1¾ cup flour½ cup buckwheat flour½ teaspoon salt¾ cup ground, black walnuts1 cup apple butterPowdered sugar for dustingInstructions:First toast the black walnuts.Cream butter and sugar together, add beaten eggs and vanilla.Mix flour, buckwheat flour and salt together.Combine wet and dry ingredients, add toasted black walnuts after they have cooled completely.Roll the dough into one-inch balls between the palms of your hands.Roll each ball of dough in sugar.Use your thumb or the back of a teaspoon to flatten the ball and make a dent in the center.Pipe apple butter into the center of each cookie.Bake at 350 F for 10 minutes.Optional step: dust with powdered sugar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Apple Butter Black Walnut Food Gastronomy Cookie Flour Ingredient Recipe Vanilla Maggie Susa Follow Maggie Susa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you