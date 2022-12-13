Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mike Costello and Amy Dawson of Lost Creek Farm in Lost Creek, West Virginia made apple butter thumbprint cookies on the 'Today' show last week.

It was part of a segment called the Great American Holiday Cookie Swap, which featured a cookie recipe made by a chef in every state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

