The walk through the woods each morning to put the goats on pasture is a special treat this time of the year.
The leaves are changing color daily; with the bright morning sun filtering through the canopies, the whole world turns into a golden fairy land.
I hum the melody of the musical “Oklahoma!” — “Oh, what a beautiful morning, oh, what a beautiful day” — and luckily nobody hears me, because it would spoil the beauty of the moment.
When it comes to the part “everything’s going my way,” I am confident at this time of the day that it might be true, but more often it remains wishful thinking.
The unfolding pandemic of COVID-19 has put many restrictions on our lives. We were mostly unaffected by them, being able to be outdoors all day long, tending to the animals, garden and farm work. We count ourselves lucky to have so much freedom to move around.
Of course we take precautions when venturing to town, wearing masks, keeping socially distanced when possible and washing our hands thoroughly when returning home. It is hard for us to imagine being confined to an apartment or another dwelling for the bigger part of the day.
We heard about people cooking, baking sourdough bread, cookies and cakes. These comfort foods are fine for a while, but they tend to mess up our delicate microbiome that holds the key to good health, physically and mentally. It is ironic that these thousands of microbes in our guts control our bodies.
Microbes thrive with probiotic foods. Here are two ideas to help our tiny cohabitants along with keeping us healthy. We eat one tablespoon of raw sauerkraut every day at lunch.
It is easy to make at home. Some of you might still have late cabbages in the garden. If not, buy some organic cabbage at the store or farmers market.
Wash and sterilize a few quart jars. Two medium-sized heads of cabbage make about two quarts. Put two quarts of water over to boil. Wash the cabbages, quarter them and cut out the stem parts, then shred them in a food processor with the larger blade insert or with a mandolin or a cabbage shredder.
Save one leaf of cabbage to add to the top when the jar is full. Have a tablespoon of sea salt ready.
Stuff the shredded pieces into the glass jar, pound them down with a wooden spoon or mallet. When half full, add a half a tablespoon of sea-salt, then keep on adding cabbage till the jar is full, about an inch from the top. Add the other half tablespoon of salt. Pour the boiling water slowly over the cabbage, insert a knife, twist it around to fill in empty spaces.
Cut the saved leaf to size and put it on top. If you happen to have any glass blobs, you can use them to put weight on top of the shredded cabbage. If you don’t have anything glassy that fits, put some glass marbles on top. It is important to keep the liquid above the cabbage.
Screw on the sterilized lid, not too tightly. Of course you can use this sauerkraut for cooking, but this would destroy all the beneficial bacteria that you are after.
Fermenting kraut also makes vitamin K2, which is crucial for proper bone maintenance in conjunction with vitamin D3 and magnesium.
Keep the jars on a tray in case they overflow, make sure the water level is even with the vegetable. In about two weeks to 18 days, the sauerkraut will be ready to eat. At this stage put all jars in the fridge, where they will last for months.
We can make another probiotic food with ease at home by making yogurt. The yogurt in stores which contains sweeteners or fruit has no beneficial bacteria, and for the plain types, we need to check the labels to confirm that they contain live bacteria.
If you have your own milk, it needs to be sterilized before adding yogurt culture. We sterilize the milk, which is in quart jars, by pouring hot water in a pot till the water is even with the lids of the jars. We bring the water to a full boil for one or two minutes, then we remove the jars and let them cool down to 110 to 115 degrees before adding culture to each jar.
Most people don’t have the luxury (or should I say commitment and pain) to have their own milking animals. Buy whole, organic milk from the store, heat it up to 110 to 115 degrees. You need a good thermometer. Add the yogurt culture, stir the milk well with a sterilized spoon, then pour it into sterilized containers.
If you have a yogurt maker, just follow the directions. Greg rigged up a system for us that served us well for the last 45 years. We use a Styrofoam box with a reflector fixture (placed in a corner of the box) to hold a small light bulb, 25 watt or smaller. It needs to be a regular bulb that heats up.
Greg experimented with it using seven quarts of water at 115 degrees to see if his contraption would work, because if the milk with the yogurt culture goes above 120 degrees, the culture is killed and you end up with milk again. If it is below 100 the culture won’t grow. So 110 degrees is the sweet spot. Leave it alone for from six to nine hours, when it should be done.
As far as starter culture is concerned, you can try to use store-bought yogurt that has live culture, but over time the culture changes. It might get more sour or lose strength.
One bacterium you might want your culture to include is Bifidobacterium Longum, which improves symptoms of depression by lowering levels of the stress hormones like cortisol. L. Acidophilus is usually present in all yogurts. It is a mood stabilizer and it strengthens the intestinal lining and prevents compounds from migrating to the brain.
Dairy Connection (dairyconnection.com) offers several choices in yogurt cultures. They are most willing to give you info over the phone.
For information on the interaction of vitamin D3, K2 and magnesium go to: articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/06/ 15/vitamin-d3-k2-and- magnesium.aspx.
I usually assume that people don’t have time to get involved with making some food items at home if it is easier to buy them at the store. But since there is time for baking now, why not try something that is new, different and healthy? It adds a tiny bit of adventure to your experimenting.
Over the years, we have tried many different things and learned from making mistakes, and I can tell you about sauerkraut and yogurt making. But for your own sake, never ask me to sing for you.