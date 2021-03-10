Blueberry Buttermilk Pie

Recipe courtesy of Keeley Steele.

1 cup blueberries, frozen and thawed

Pie shell

4 tablespoons butter, softened

1/2 cup buttermilk

3/4 teaspoon vanilla

3 large eggs

1/2 cup flour

1/8 tsp. salt

2 cups sugar

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Pour blueberries into the prepared pie shell. Then, combine butter, buttermilk, vanilla, and eggs in a stand mixer or by hand until the butter is broken into nickel-sized chunks.

Combine flour, salt, and sugar in a separate bowl, and then add to the wet ingredients. Stir the mixture and pour it over the blueberries.

Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.