Strictly speaking, there are lots of similarities between pi and pie. The first is a Greek symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, whatever that means. The second one -- hey, it's round, too!
They're both kind of shrouded in mystery. Pi is a mathematical constant with about six billion known digits (someone, clearly, is counting). Pie also has a lot of ingredients.
And it takes some pretty specialized knowledge to work with either pi or pie.
Fortunately, there are people who are experts in each. And both of those groups realize that the digital value of pi is roughly 3.14. Which, in calendar-speak, is March 14. This Sunday. Coincidentally, perhaps, it's also Albert Einstein's birthday. All of which seems like a perfectly valid reason to celebrate Pi Day with pie.
Although, be warned. A lot of the places you can buy pies are closed on Sundays and are celebrating on Saturday instead.
"We're gonna kind of pretend that's Pi Day and they can pick it up on Saturday and eat it all day Sunday," said Morgan Morrison, co-owner of Rock City Bakery.
One notable exception to that is Starlings Coffee & Provisions, which is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"We've been making the same two pies for 15 years, Blueberry Buttermilk Pie and Key Lime Pie," said Keeley Steele, the owner-operator of Starlings.
A standard pie size is 9 inches in diameter. In the era of COVID-19, though, where fewer people are having big gatherings, less is more. Smaller is better. And mini pies -- roughly 4 inches wide -- are all the rage right now.
"We actually used to have whole quiches by the slice, but since COVID we switched to mini pies to have less contact," said Sarah Plumley, owner of Sarah's Bakery.
Quiche is one of her savory pies -- "like an omelet in a pie crust," she said.
"Individual servings mean less contact with people handling the food. There's not somebody slicing your pie and serving your pie. And I think people feel like they're eating less," she added. She even has apple pie bites that are about 2 inches in size.
If you think smaller size means smaller flavor, Teri Blevins -- in the midst of garnishing a pan full of 3-inch, white chocolate key lime pies -- will beg to differ.
"My goal is just to make even the smallest desserts feel very extravagant, because at the end of the day, we all use dessert, you know, to celebrate. It makes us feel better and it makes us feel comforted," said the owner of Lil' Bit of Heaven Cupcakes in St. Albans.
"And just because we're not having a house full of people doesn't diminish the need for that joy in that celebration. And so for the small desserts, I put probably more attention even into those than I do bigger ones."
Smaller sizes also lend an option for more than one flavor. Rock City Cake Company is offering pie flights with four mini pies per box.
"A baked flight will be a triple berry, a strawberry, a pecan and then an apple, and then we're gonna do a cream flight which will have coconut, Oreos, Strawberry Scooter Crunch and Reese's cups," said Morrison. "I just thought it was cool for [customers] to be able to try a variety for the same price they would pay for one."
Pi Day began in the late 1980s and was formally recognized by the United States House of Representatives in 2009. But don't let that stop you. Here's to Pi Day 2021 -- enjoy!