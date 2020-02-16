Photos: Have another critter? Don't mind if I do

It may be easier to find exotic foodstuffs in the Kanawha Valley than it was half a century ago, but the annual Dunbar Critter Dinner still draws quite a crowd.
The annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center, which provides a food pantry and other services to community residents in need, took place on Saturday at the Dunbar Recreation Center. For a donation of cash, food or cleaning supplies, diners could sample turtle soup, goat goulash, deep-fried gator and other delicacies.
The dinner, started by former Dunbar mayor Frank Leone, was restarted in 2002 and is funded mostly through a state grant.