top story

Photos: Have another critter? Don't mind if I do

It may be easier to find exotic foodstuffs in the Kanawha Valley than it was half a century ago, but the annual Dunbar Critter Dinner still draws quite a crowd.

The annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center, which provides a food pantry and other services to community residents in need, took place on Saturday at the Dunbar Recreation Center. For a donation of cash, food or cleaning supplies, diners could sample turtle soup, goat goulash, deep-fried gator and other delicacies.

The dinner, started by former Dunbar mayor Frank Leone, was restarted in 2002 and is funded mostly through a state grant.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, February 16, 2020

Atkins, Linda - 3 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Call, James - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hankins, Sara - 1 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Hensley, Joshua - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Jackson, Jeffrey - 6 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Jobe, Joe - 2:30 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston.

Johnson, Freda - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Ratcliff, James - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.