PHOTOS: 19th annual Hospitality Cup

Students from across West Virginia gathered in Charleston Tuesday to compete in the 19th annual ProStart Invitational Hospitality Cup at Embassy Suites.
Teams of students put their culinary and creative skills to the test by having to prepare a three-course meal in only 60 minutes — without the use of running water or electricity. Their performance was observed and rated by judges from the food service industry and post-secondary schools.
Fourteen schools participated in Tuesday’s culinary competition. West Virginia has 45 ProStart programs with more than 1,000 students enrolled each year.
ProStart is a nationwide education initiative administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and the state Hospitality Education and Training program. In addition to culinary and restaurant management techniques, students in the ProStart program learn teamwork, time management, professional behavior and other life skills.