PHOTOS: Winter Blues Farmers' Market offers early taste of spring

Allen, Harold - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Arnoldsburg.
Anderson, Velma - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Burns, William - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Byers, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Coulthard, Joanne - 11 a.m., The Father's House Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Dawson, John - 1 p.m., Muddlety United Methodist Church.
Dotson, Phyllis - 12:30 p.m., Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle.
Fawcett, Alice - 10:30 a.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charleston.
Gandee, Adam - 11 a.m., New Life Worship Center, near Elizabeth.
Harper, Joseph - 2 p.m., Basagic Funeral Home Chapel, Petersburg.
Howell, Cynthia - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Hughes, Patsy - 1 p.m., Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.
Legg, Alice - 2 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.
Mackley, R. Dean - 2 p.m., Mackley Residence, Cross Lanes.
Mann, Marvin - Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.
Mathews, Adam - 2 p.m., Gatewood Church of God.
Olive, Marvin - 11 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Pannell, Charles - 1 p.m., Ravenswood Senior Center.
Underwood, Richard - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Vetter, George - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Charleston.
Wright Jr., Charles - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park Clubhouse, Charleston.
Zangari, Peggy - 11 a.m., Simon-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.