PHOTOS: Winter Blues Farmers' Market offers early taste of spring

The annual Winter Blues Farmers’ Market returned to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday, giving visitors a chance to check out dozens of the state’s top food producers.

The market, sponsored by the state Department of Agriculture and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center, features fresh, indoor-grown produce, breads and a variety of frozen meats, as well as canned and preserved items, among other things.

