Restaurant Week participants announced

Organizers of the seventh annual Charleston Restaurant Week have released the list of 25 participants in this year’s dining showcase. It will be held Jan. 27 through Feb. 1, offering three course, prix fixe dinners that aren’t usually on the menu.

It’s a chance for restaurants and chefs to showcase their creativity and an opportunity for diners to try special destinations. A total of 25 area restaurants will participate this year, seven of them at the $25 price point, the remaining 18 at $35 not including alcohol, soft drinks or gratuity.

Menus are still being finalized and will be released by early next week. Reservations are highly recommended.

