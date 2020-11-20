While it might feel a little muted because of social distancing, the holiday season is returning. While gatherings might be smaller this year to slow the spread of COVID-19, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate.
Just keep that social circle a little tighter.
Once again, the Charleston Gazette-Mail returns with “Seasonal Sips,” an occasional cocktails series exploring some of the special, holiday-themed drinks that can be found at area restaurants and clubs.
These are not your average G&T, but a running collection of inspired, festive beverages meant to encourage a certain amount of good cheer. We’ll tell you where to get them, but also share recipes if you want to give it a try at home.
Week two brings us to the Charleston South Hills institution, Bridge Road Bistro.
After closing because of COVID-19, the restaurant reopened a little over a month ago with an updated menu, as well as more emphasis on casual dining and the bistro’s bar.
Bridge Road Bistro’s bartenders Dave Frye and Howard White mean to impress. Each came up with very different cocktails to show us. Dave’s drink was kind of an everyman’s cocktail, while Howard’s was a little more rarified.
Whichever one suits your fancy, enjoy!