Whether there’s snow or not, the holiday season is upon us once again.
Our annual get-togethers may look a little different this year because of mask mandates and social distancing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate.
Just keep those gatherings a little more intimate, just a few friends with lots of space in between.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail continues “Seasonal Sips,” an occasional cocktails series exploring some of the special, holiday-themed drinks that can be found at area restaurants and clubs.
Consider these cocktails an alternative to spiking your eggnog with whatever you had left in the cabinet.
This week’s cocktails come from Edgewood Country Club and were made by bartender Darrick Burrells.