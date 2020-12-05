SPENCER — Following the exact same recipe his great-grandmother once used, 15-year-old Ryan Cook carefully measured the nuts and the bright red and green candied cherries, then clicked on the industrial machine, watching each rotation of the blade.
“We even count how many times the mixer goes around,” he said, handing the over-sized bowl to his mom, Pam Cook.
“Forty,” she said. “40 times.
“It’s very important to my dad,” she added, pouring the mixture into one, two and three pound loaves that she measured to precision before handing them off to her daughter.
Taylor, 17, condensed the ingredients using a custom fruitcake press — think sledgehammer, only slower and gentler — created by her dad, Hunter. Then she decorated the top of each loaf with festive, colorful cherries and nuts and slid them into a giant oven — just like generations of ancestors before her have done.
The path to this point wasn’t as straight as one might imagine. It starts in Virginia, Pennsylvania and points further North. It curves past a proverbial, fiery bullet, and takes a few sharp turns — including one, in 2018, that brought the family to West Virginia.
“My memories of visiting my grandparents are filled with lots of family. Their big, old house was always filled with laughter and kids running around ... jumping on the trampoline and playing in the playhouse,” Pam said.
The family is Mennonite, a denomination of Christianity that is similar in some ways to the Amish. Mennonites, too, emphasize a simpler, more peaceful life, but still recognize modern conveniences like electricity, telephones and motorized vehicles.
Everyone in the family, it seems, could cook, even the men — at a time in history when men didn’t typically cook. The fruitcakes the adults were making back then weren’t really on Pam’s radar until she joined in on the process as a teenager.
Now, the identical fruitcakes she and her own teens are making will be sold through the end of December both online and in the family’s Backwood Ramblings and Amish Heritage Bakery.
It wasn’t part of the vision that brought them to West Virginia in 2018.
“Our family had been living in upstate New York ... and my husband was cold,” Pam said, with a laugh.
“We wanted to be somewhere that was slower paced,” Pam said. “We really wanted to slow down and live kind of a self-sufficient lifestyle.”
It wasn’t really as simple as that. In truth, it was time for a change.
They wanted to be nestled between families, so they eventually settled on a home northeast of Charleston.
They had chickens, grew herbs and other produce, and foraged for medicinal weeds.
It was wonderful ... until it wasn’t. Hunter was still on the road for work much of the time and that had grown old for all of them.
In order for him to work closer to home, Pam had to generate an income.
“So it was like, ‘Oh, I can bake.’ So I started baking and I never stopped,” she said.
It wasn’t the season for fruitcakes — she turned to pies and other baked goods, filled with natural ingredients, and brought them to the tiny, local farmers market where she quickly became known as the Pie Lady.
“It’s been important to me that my customers know that my products are made from scratch. I don’t take shortcuts. All of my pies are made from scratch from the crust to the filling,” she said.
One day, shortly after the family had started going to a new church, she happened to have a few leftover pies. She brought them to the pastor and his family, who happened to also own Legacy Market, a coffee shop and restaurant in the center of town.
“And they’re like, ‘Will you bake for us?’ So I started baking for them and doing the farmers market and we were literally just baking all the time from home. It was really much out of my own kitchen.”
Too much, as it turned out.
They were baking constantly, even late at night. Healthy, nutritious family meals became convenience food — with lots of mac ‘n’ cheese.
“Our kitchen was just overtaken all the time. My oldest that was at home was like, ‘Umm, so when are we going to ever eat family dinner again?’ He’s like, ‘This isn’t what our family is about,’” Pam said.
Taylor and Ryan agreed.
“It was kind of overwhelming, for everything to be there,” Taylor said.
The pastor and his wife offered an unusual solution in the fall of 2019.
“They rented us a space in the back of the building and we designed our own bakery space there. We’re really thankful they gave us that opportunity,” Pam said.
She and the kids even managed to make the traditional fruitcakes for the 2019 holiday season.
“Most people were like, ‘Oh, I don’t like fruitcake.’ We have samples for that reason because everybody’s like, ‘Ugh, gross,’” Pam laughed.
“And I haven’t actually found anybody that said that they didn’t like it.”
The one ingredient they don’t include that some fruitcake lovers might expect? Rum.
“The Mennonite people are just a little dry for that,” Hunter said. And then he grinned.
“You can take one home and soak it in whatever you want.”
By late summer 2020, they were ready to expand again.
Or at least the rest of the family was.
“I never thought it was a reality that we would be able to do our own thing,” Pam said. “Moving into Legacy was a HUGE thing for me. I am not a risk taker. So when this location became available and the idea was thrown out that we move here, I was hesitant. But everything just sort of seemed to lead this direction.”
They opened their Backwood Ramblings, also in the center of town, in early October — barely in time to dodge a massive fire that devastated the Legacy Market and other nearby businesses.
It broke out on the morning of Oct. 19.
“It was right around 7 o’clock because I had just opened and somebody ran inside and said, ‘Legacy Market is on fire!’ And it was hours. I mean, they were fighting it for hours,” she said.
She could see the flames leaping into the air from her front door.
It destroyed Legacy Market, and severely damaged other businesses, including The Front Porch, another lunch spot.
Backwood Ramblings had just begun to meet the spillover needs of a small lunch crowd when they suddenly became one of the only lunch options in town.
“We were selling out, like, immediately. Before noon. We were selling out of our lunch special. And so ... people were like, ‘Oh. You’re going have to ramp it up.’”
But for a business and a life built on pride and traditions, there were some things she wasn’t willing to do.
“I had people tell me that I should get the pre-made soups that I can just dump in a pot and heat up, but it’s so important to me to be authentic,” Pam said. “I don’t want to change who I am or how I do things just for simplicity or to make an extra dollar. That’s not who I am. I want to be true to myself and where I come from.”
The town, it seems, has adapted to these not-so-new newcomers. Enough that there was no hesitation about making fruitcakes again this year — exactly the way they’ve been made for decades.
“I don’t do fancy cakes or anything with frills. If someone wants a beautifully decorated cake, they are coming to the wrong place. That’s not what we do,” Pam said. “I like to say that my baking is like grandma used to do.”
If you go: Backwood Ramblings is located at 215 Main Street, Spencer. Contact them by phone at 304-927-0727 or by email at backwoodramblings@gmail.com. Visit their Facebook page at Backwood Ramblings.