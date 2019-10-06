You are the owner of this article.
Stonewall Resort hosting Beer, Bourbon & BBQ event

Stonewall Resorts’s craft beer weekend will be held at the Weston facility Oct. 18-19 and will include an evening biergarten, a beer-themed fun run, and the annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ dine around.

The outdoor beer garden will feature German-inspired foods, such as build-your-own brats and pretzels with beer cheese. It is free to attend with beer and food tickets available. The “Glazed & Confused” 5k or .5k Fun Run is a wacky run/walk event complete with doughnuts and beer, and pets are welcome.

The Dine Around at Lightburn’s Restaurant will spotlight the Stonewall Resort culinary team and a host of area breweries and spirits with selections from Big Timber Brewing Company, Mountain State Brewing Co., Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company and Yuengling. Josh Folmsbee & the Crooked Roots will provide live entertainment during the event.

The tasting menu includes Appalachian whole pig; bourbon barrel smoked turkey; pecan smoked brisket; apple, maple and citrus smoked salmon; turnip greens and turnips with pork belly and caramelized onions; barbecue slow cooked green flat beans; black-eyed peas; Southern-style mac-and-cheese; smoked baked beans and grilled jalapeno-lime corn on the cob; and a host of unique breads and desserts.

Additionally, guests participating in Saturday’s events will be the first in the state to sample Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter, a brand new collaboration between two of Pennsylvania’s most iconic brands.

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ package a la carte pricing is $94 per person plus tax, and includes entry into the event from 6 to 11 p.m. A limited number of overnight packages are available. Guests should contact the resort for availability.

For additional information or to make reservations, call the resort at 304-269-7400 or visit stonewallresort.com.

