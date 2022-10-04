Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I had never heard of pawpaw fruit before this September, so I made it my mission to find the best way to eat them.

Pawpaws have a broad range of ripeness. They are good to eat when they’re soft and green, and when they’re completely black. The flavor profile varies greatly with ripeness. To anyone who claims not to like the fruit, I would encourage them to try a different ripeness.

