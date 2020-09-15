Back in journalism school, professors had a unique way of teaching us what types of events were newsworthy and which ones weren’t. In other words, the difference between “the expected” and “the unusual.”
Dog bites man? Happens a lot, they would say. Man bites dog? Now that’s news!
So a new restaurant opening in town isn’t particularly earth-shattering, but a pro wrestling-themed burger joint? Now that’s something you don’t see every day.
Fully embracing a pro wrestling, boxing and MMA vibe, Squared Circle Burgers has opened on Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston, offering a selection of gourmet burgers and all-beef hot dogs with sides, ice cream and more.
The “Main Event” card includes The Lariat (a triple burger with cheese, BBQ sauce, ranch, onion rings, bacon and avocado on Texas toast), Latino Heat (a triple with cheese, jalapenos and slaw), The Tombstone (four patties with cheese, slaw, bacon and Carolina Reaper puree) and the Chief Maivia (a triple with cheese, bacon, mayo and a slice of pineapple).
And then there’s The Bruiser, a four-patty whopper with cheese, slaw, pickles and ketchup between ... wait for it ... two grilled-cheese sandwiches. For $8.75. Talk about packing a punch!
“Midcard” selections are a bologna sandwich, black bean burger or grilled cheese, and you can complement any sandwich with a choice of “Slobberknocker” sides like fries, onion rings, jalapeno poppers, boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and broccoli cheese bites.
Can’t decide? Order a Four Horseman platter and get four choices in one.
Finish your meal with a scoop of ice cream, milkshake, malt, hot fudge sundae or banana split.
I haven’t been to Squared Circle yet, but can’t wait to hear from those who have. Talk to me, folks!
IF YOU GO: Squared Circle Burgers, 542 Campbells Creek Dr. in Charleston, is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 681-205-2538, check out www.squaredcir clewv.com or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
•••
If you’re looking for last-minute lunch or dinner ideas today, head to Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston, where the city is hosting the second of four new “Food Truck Wednesday” events this month.
From 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. guests can swing by to enjoy food from rolling kitchens like Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill, Joey’s Rockin’ Dogs and Tacos, Bite Mi Asian Street Food, Mr. Choo Choo’s Hotdogs, Angelo’s Italian Sausage, The Shape Shop and That Donut Place.
The city expects even more trucks to participate today and during the two remaining Wednesdays this month.
The event was created to not only boost local small food businesses, but also provide area residents additional safe options to dine outside. Food trucks are spaced out to ensure social distancing and hand-sanitizing stations are placed throughout the area.
•••
After being closed for the last six months, Bridge Road Bistro in South Hills reopened last night offering dinner service only for now (for either dining in or taking out) along with contact-less curbside pickup, home delivery and soon-to-be outdoor dining.
For more information, call 304-720-3500, check out www.thebridgeroadbistro.com or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
•••
And here’s this week’s roundup of “see something, say something” reader feedback, COVID-19 edition ...
“A friend and I ate at (a restaurant in Lewisburg) a couple of weeks ago. The waiters all wore masks, but I was horrified when I walked past the bar on the way to the bathroom. The bar was full of patrons, and I understand that they couldn’t wear masks while drinking, but the bartender was also unmasked — and the bar was rather crowded.”
“This afternoon, I went to (a drive-through in Kanawha City) and as I pulled up to the window to retrieve my order, I noticed the person taking my money and handing my food and drink had a mask that was not covering her nose. I told her she needed to cover her nose. She said, ‘No, it’s alright!’ I told her she needed to go wash her hands before she served me. She turned and disappeared. When she came back, she grabbed a bottle of sanitizer, looked defiantly at me, and cleaned her hands, which were directed at me. Patrons shouldn’t have to remind servers of the protocol. Then, if it is necessary, servers should acknowledge that they made a mistake and say they are sorry.”
As a reminder, in the interest of fairness, I’m not calling out these restaurants by name unless I’ve seen the incident happen myself. My goal is to simply share what other readers are seeing and sharing, so you can be more aware of the surroundings and safety protocol when you’re dining out.