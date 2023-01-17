The menus are here! The menus are here!
For the first time all in one place — and for the first time some of them have even been seen by the public — I have the complete list of all featured menus that will be available during the 2023 rendition of Charleston Restaurant Week.
Although a few of these won’t be “officially” released until later this week, the good folks at event organizer Buzz Foods gave me their blessing to share them with you now, so we can all get our collective mouths watering leading up to this year’s event.
As a reminder, the 15 restaurants below (yes, we have an addition to the original lineup) will each offer special fixed-price, three-course meals from Jan. 30 through Feb. 4, allowing you to choose which appetizer, entrée and dessert you’d like to try from their list.
Prices for each meal – which include all three courses, but not drinks or gratuity – range from $20 at The Pitch of KC to $75 at The Chop House, with most falling in the $35-$45 range (PRO TIP: DT Prime, 1010 Bridge, Ristorante Abruzzi and Bricks & Barrels are an absolute steal at $45, and Ichiban for $35 is a sweet deal, too).
There are lots of tantalizing options this year, but I’m probably most excited about Black Sheep’s “fusion” menu offering a blend of international flavors, some inspired by its awesome sister restaurant in Huntington, Bahnhof.
A barley malt pretzel with raspberry-honey butter. Beef and lamb doners on naan with pickled cabbage and garlic-dill sauce. Wasabi peanut-seared tuna “naano” (a naan taco) with honey mayo, cucumber, ponzu and sesame. A Bavarian custard with black cherry compote. Sign. Me. Up!
Chef Chase Collier has been killing it lately at Ristorante Abruzzi, and Restaurant Week options like mozzarella and pepperoni-stuffed risotto balls, grilled swordfish with lemon parmesan risotto, espresso panna cotta and Italian apple crisp are dressed to impress.
DT Prime has an entrée featuring both grilled prime sirloin and scallops, while Tidewater Grill pairs salmon and crab for one of its features. Soho’s had me at short rib crostini, but their crab-topped Caribbean salmon over coconut rice sounds delish, too. And Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille is shaking things up this year with intriguing Greek-style lamb chop or cod entrees with tasty sides.
Looks like I’ve got lots of decisions to make.
So without further ado, let’s dive into this year’s complete offerings to get a taste of what’s in store! (Please note: Dem 2 Brothers was a late addition, so their menu will be released later this week.)
1010 Bridge ($45)
- Appetizers: Winter Goat Cheese Panzanella or Cioppino
- Entrees: Dijon Dill-Crusted Salmon or Braised Beef Short Ribs
- Desserts: Chocolate Cheesecake or Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grill ($30)
- Appetizers: Fried Feta, or choice of Beef or Chicken Souvlaki
- Entrees: Chargrilled Greek-Style Lamb Chops with grape-leaf rolls and potatoes or Greek-Style Cod sautéed in a lemon-garlic beurre blanc with tomatoes, kalamata olives, scallions and feta cheese
- Desserts: Baklava with honey and chocolate drizzle or a large 6-inch, house-baked chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream
Black Sheep Burrito & Brews ($35)
- Appetizers: Barley Malt Pretzel served with raspberry-honey butter and mountain mustard or Miso-Tofu Soup with dashi, wakame and scallions
- Entrees: Beef & Lamb Doner Duo on naan topped with red pepper coulis, pickled cabbage, diced cucumber and garlic-dill sauce or Wasabi Peanut-Seared Tuna “Naano” (like a taco, but on naan) with chili crisp, honey mayo, cucumber, ponzu glaze, sesame and green onion
- Desserts: Classic Bavarian Custard served with whipped cream and black cherry compote or Matcha Honey Basque-Style Crustless Cheesecake baked in parchment
Bricks & Barrels ($45)
- Appetizers: Caesar Salad or Zuppa Toscana
- Entrees: Red Snapper with lobster cream sauce served with Cajun risotto and asparagus or Filet & Jumbo Shrimp Skewers with potatoes and red pepper topped with chimichurri and balsamic drizzle
- Desserts: Cheesecake or Churros
Bridge Road Bistro ($45)
- Appetizers: Bistro Beet Salad with spring mix, sliced beets, candied walnuts and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette) or Roasted Red Pepper Bisque topped with chive crème fraiche
- Entrees: House-Smoked Airline Chicken Breast & Wing with whipped potatoes, garlic green beans and bacon-mushroom cream sauce or Local Beef Tenderloin Medallions with roasted garlic compound butter, whipped potatoes and sauteed asparagus
- Desserts: Blueberry Cobbler or Flourless Chocolate Torte topped with espresso whipped cream
The Chopo House ($75)
- Appetizers: Lobster Bisque or Wedge Salad
- Entrees: 8-oz. Filet with truffle mashed potatoes and asparagus or Miso Chilean Sea Bass with truffle mashed potatoes and asparagus
- Desserts: Choice of dessert
Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill ($35)
- Menu still to come!
D.T. Prime ($45)
- Appetizers: Caesar or House Salad
- Entrees: Grilled Prime Sirloin topped with two grilled diver scallops and served with mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies or Herb-Encrusted Airline Chicken Breasts served over mushroom risotto with a side of sauteed vegetables and topped with mushroom cream sauce
- Desserts: Choice of dessert
Ichiban ($35)
- Appetizers: Side Salad with ginger dressing or Crab Rangoon Eggrolls
- Entrees: Bamboo Chicken with steamed rice or Grilled Salmon with miso sauce, mushroom fried risotto and grilled asparagus
- Desserts: New York-Style Cheesecake or Tiramisu with matcha powder
Jeff’s Curbside ($26)
- Appetizers: Mixed Garden Salad or Mandarin Orange & Pineapple Salad
- Entrees: Chicken Picatta or Shepherd’s Pie
- Desserts: Chocolate Mousse or Bread Pudding
The Lookout Bar & Grill ($35)
- Appetizers: Caesar Salad
- Entrees: 8-oz. Grilled Baseball Steak topped with three grilled shrimp, garlic cream sauce and asparagus or 8-oz. Baked Chicken Breast stuffed with spinach, mushroom and cheese served over rice with a side of asparagus and topped with garlic cream sauce
- Desserts: Turtle Cheesecake
The Pitch of KC ($20)
- Appetizers: Pepperoni Balls w/Marinara or House Salad
- Entrees: Street Tacos or Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
- Desserts: Pearl Sugar Waffle w/Ice Cream or Cinnamon-Sugar Pretzel Bites
Ristorante Abruzzi ($45)
- Appetizers: Hand-Breaded Arancini (risotto balls) stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni and topped with housemade tomato sauce and shaved parmesan) or Fig & Goat Cheese Salad with mixed greens, figs, pickled red onion, walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and honey Dijon vinaigrette
- Entrees: Italian Sausage Ravioli with cheese, Hernshaw Farms mushrooms, sausage ragu and shaved parmesan or Grilled Swordfish with lemon parmesan risotto, roasted petite carrots and pesto cream sauce
- Desserts: Espresso Panna Cotta with Bailey’s Irish Crème Sauce, vanilla Chantilly and shaved chocolate or Crisp di Mele (Italian apple crisp) with Ellen’s vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle
Soho’s at Capitol Market ($49)
- Appetizers: Short Rib Crostini or Stuffed Portabella Mushroom
- Entrees: Spinach and Feta-Stuffed Pork Loin or Caribbean Salmon topped with crab meat over coconut rice
- Desserts: SOHO’s Secret Strawberry Shortcake or Chocolate Mousse Tulip Cup
Tidewater Grill ($48)
- Appetizers: Bourbon-Glazed Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp or Fried Feta with tzatziki sauce
- Entrees: Grilled Salmon Oscar topped with crab meat and hollandaise sauce with a choice of side or Coconut-Encrusted Swordfish with mango salsa and red pepper coulis
- Desserts: Tiramisu or Peanut Butter Bar
Be sure to keep following WV Food Guy on Facebook for additional Restaurant Week updates – and be sure to share your favorite dishes and photos with me once the big week rolls around!