Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In case you missed it, Charleston just launched a new campaign dubbing a portion of Summers Street as “Brewers Row,” thanks to the proliferation of craft breweries and taprooms concentrated within a few blocks of one another.

Why designate a special beer district in this part of downtown?

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you