It may be a little late for Christmas cookies, but not for cookie news. National chain Crumbl Cookies has announced it plans to open a location in Charleston this spring.

I had never even heard of the place, but apparently this is big news. As soon as the announcement was made, my phone started blowing up with readers completely losing their minds.

Steven Keith is a food writer

and restaurant critic known as

“The Food Guy.” He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@

aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

