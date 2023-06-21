Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In the mood for a nice and relaxing, wine-sipping, take-your-time kind of lunch? One of Charleston’s swankiest restaurants for dinner is now open for midday meals as well.

DT Prime, on the corner of Capitol and Quarrier streets downtown, quietly rolled out a new lunch menu featuring appetizers like jumbo shrimp cocktail, fried calamari with banana peppers, Cajun-seared scallops with mango salsa, fried oysters Rockefeller topped with creamed spinach and Parmesan, stuffed beef rolls with green onion cream cheese and garlic ponzu, plus New Zealand lamb lollipops drizzled with house-made chimichurri.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

