The long-awaited arrival of Fernbank Public House is here, with the new South Hills restaurant hosting a “friends and family” open house this past Saturday night — and tentative plans to start quietly welcoming the public as early as this week. You may remember I wrote about this modern new tavern coming to Bridge Road earlier this year, as the brainchild of owners Mike Medley (the former longtime manager of Lola’s) and Brian Henderson (a longtime bartender at Sam’s Uptown Club).

After months of extensive demolition, construction and renovations, the new space in the building between Caffé Romeo and Lola’s looks fantastic. New front and back patios, lots of flowers and plants, new railings and more adorn the outside, while a clean and bright interior offers a handful of tables and a small bar teasing delicious libations.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

