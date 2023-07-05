There’s nothing more patriotic than good ol’ American cookout food, and it seems like local BBQ, specifically, is having a moment. On the heels of last week’s announcement that Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill had opened another restaurant location in downtown Charleston, here are two other local BBQ joints readers think you need to check out.
Bogeys teeing up food fans
The food being teed up from the driving range at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado is definitely on my radar after this voicemail from a reader. “Hi Food Guy, you should check out the BBQ from Bogeys at the golf course in Tornado,” said a woman, who did not leave her name. “It’s wonderful barbecue in a great setting, so if you want to go out in the evening it’s really nice out there on the river. They’ve got lots of fun things going on and, boy, is their BBQ ever great.”
She added that she’s “a great aficionado of BBQ and I love theirs and all of the things they serve with it.”
Those “things” include goodies like loaded nachos, grilled shrimp tacos, pork belly burnt ends, smoked chicken wings, flatbread pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and hot dogs plus a selection of sides and desserts.
I also happened to run into Taste West Virginia magazine publisher Joel Bennett at this year’s Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, who told me the ribs he recently enjoyed from Bogeys were not only delicious — but also so big, they looked like they came straight out of the Flintstones.
I definitely have to get me some of that!
Bowled over by Bowles Boyz
“I am not sure if you have had a chance to try Bowles Boyz BBQ up the creek,” reader Bob Brown told me, “but if not, it is worth the trip to Campbells Creek. It is the stereotypical BBQ joint where the food is served in styrofoam containers, but the portions are huge and the food is amazingly good.”
Another reviewer on Facebook agreed.
“Up the creek, y’all … Bowles Boyz BBQ … half a mile up Campbells Creek. Had a great visit with these folks today. Y’all do yourself a serious favor and check them out. The pulled pork is amazing, but in my opinion the ribs and brisket are where it’s at. Really cool decor celebrating local stars like Randy Moss. All kinds of different sauces to try, plus yummy desserts.”
Although I’ve heard good things about the place, I haven’t tried it out yet, so The Food Guy’s review list just got one restaurant longer (they also have a location in Sissonville).
A mouthwatering menu includes smokin’ starters like fried pickles and mushrooms, cheese balls and sticks, loaded nachos, wings, and “piggy fries” — potato skins smothered with pork, barbecue sauce and cheese plus bacon and chives on the skins.
Sandwiches and entrees include multi-meat combos featuring brisket, ribs, pork, chicken, sausage or wings, along with burgers, hot bologna, salads and a selection of traditional sides. A handful of desserts include “award-winning, melt-in-your-mouth, scratch-made” bread pudding topped with house-made caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.
“I have eaten at a lot of BBQ joints in my lifetime,” Brown added, “but the smoked brisket at Bowles Boyz is far and away the best I have ever eaten.”
Oh, how I love a good brisket.
Until I make that trip to Campbells Creek, let me know what you all think of this place!