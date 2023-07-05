Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There’s nothing more patriotic than good ol’ American cookout food, and it seems like local BBQ, specifically, is having a moment. On the heels of last week’s announcement that Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill had opened another restaurant location in downtown Charleston, here are two other local BBQ joints readers think you need to check out.

Bogeys teeing up food fans

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you