Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

If you’re obsessed with the Mountain State’s beloved pepperoni roll — or are just looking for a good time in a fun, outdoor setting — roll on over to Kanawha Boulevard for both this Thursday evening. The annual Rolls on the River pepperoni festival returns to downtown Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park from 5-8 p.m. that night, featuring pepperoni roll tastings, craft beer, local artisans, live music from the Stefan Cotter Trio and a free children’s area with games and inflatables.

There’s also a spirited competition in which I am one of a handful of judges who’ll taste every last entry before crowing the region’s “Best Pepperoni Roll.”

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com.

Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags