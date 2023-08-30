Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

During all the hubbub surrounding Chef Paul Smith’s James Beard finalist nomination earlier this year, another local star was making a name for itself on the international stage.

That “star” is The Bullock Distillery’s flagship Karst Water Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which recently won a rare and coveted Double Gold designation at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

