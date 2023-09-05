Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NFL superstar Randy Moss regularly lit up the football field with fireworks during his time playing at Marshall University for two seasons back in the 1990s. More than 25 years later, he’s now hoping to make a similar Boom back in Huntington. A Chick-a-Boom, that is.

That’s the name of the restaurant he’s opening inside The Market, on the southeast corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue downtown, where The Corner Hoagies & Hops used to be. It will be West Virginia’s first location for the restaurant, which Moss invested in when Chick-a-Boom opened its first location in Philadelphia last summer.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you