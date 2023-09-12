Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s time to save the date for sipping bliss! The 4th annual Capital Cocktail Classic returns to downtown Charleston from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, when four downtown bars and restaurants will serve up tantalizing food-and-cocktail pairings in a competition to see which one reigns supreme.

Ticketed guests have three hours to visit all four establishments offering a tapas-style appetizer and signature cocktail, then will vote on their favorite food, drink and overall pairing at the end of the night.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

