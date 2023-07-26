Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kita Modern Japanese at Southridge has opened a swanky new “secret” lounge area – which you access through a bookcase door behind the main bar – that features a “Lucky 7” specialty food and cocktail menu.

Food options include southwest egg rolls, mushroom risotto cake, black bean and roasted bell pepper spread with pita chips, fried mushrooms, white cheddar cheese curds, jalapeno poppers and “shrimp in a jacket.”

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

