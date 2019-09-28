Vines & Vittles: A tasty and tasteful visit to Tucker County

Tucker County is a special place. That statement doesn’t qualify as an epiphany for any of you who have had the pleasure of spending time in that region of the Potomac Highlands. But in addition to experiencing the many and varied recreational options in this wild and magnificent place, there are also several tasty and tasteful creature enhancements, particularly in the towns of Davis and Thomas.
I’ve been a part-time resident of Tucker County for three decades, and I still enjoy a sense of happy anticipation during the three-hour trip from Charleston. When I arrive, I’m content to just sit on the deck and gaze at the multicolored leaves of fall while puffy white clouds glide across a robin’s egg-colored sky.
But a person does need to eat and drink too!
First stop is in Davis for a glass of suds from a West Virginia Craft Brewery of The Year award winner — Stumptown Ales. Stumptown has a stable of tasty brews to be sure, but they’ve also created a friendly gathering place for both visitors and locals alike. And they’ll even let you bring your dinner in to pair with their brews. You might try a sandwich from the Farm Up Food Truck that parks near Stumptown several times a week.
Just up the street is one of the state’s best pizzerias — Sirianni’s Cafe. Sirianni’s also serves sandwiches and pasta along with the absolute best antipasti salad (get the white garlic dressing) anywhere. The wine list is small, but well thought out and there is an extensive selection of beer, including local draft from Stumptown or from the other local brewery, Mountain State Brewing Co.
One of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in the entire county is Bright Morning Inn which doubles as a bed-and-breakfast. All the menu choices are exceptional, but the peach pancakes are beyond good. Then wander right across the street to the WV Highlands Artisans Gallery to view the works of local artists while you walk off those pancakes.
Just up the road is the Billy Motel. The owner bought a former “No-Tell” motel a few years back and completely upgraded the rooms, added a bar and lounge, and has just opened a tapas-like restaurant there. When I heard the bartender at the Billy tell a tipsy bar patron that the next bus to Mars would be leaving soon, I knew I was in the right place. Really though, if you’re looking for the perfect cocktail, great conversation and an eclectic vibe, you must visit the Billy Motel in Davis.
Three miles north on Route 32 is the town of Thomas, which has recreated itself over the past decade into a hip, art-centric little village with galleries, a coffee shop and bar, antique stores and music venues.
There is also Cottrill’s Opera House, built in 1911, that is being restored into a performing arts center. Next door is Thomas Yard, a business featuring a very good wine shop where you can also buy fresh flowers and small gifts. About a mile outside of town, you might also wish to visit the Buxton Landstreet Gallery, where artwork, stained glass and artisan furniture are available for purchase.
I love wandering into and browsing at The Creature, Bloom, The Gradient and the White Room Art Galleries all along the same block (on the lower street) in Thomas. A little farther down the street, you can book a room at The Cooper House Bed and Cocktail lodging facility that is right next door to The Purple Fiddle. The Fiddle features live traditional music almost seven days a week.
Top off your visit to Thomas by slipping in to TipTop, a coffee shop where the baristas brew up seriously good java, and the bartenders create tasty specialty cocktails. TipTop also bakes pastries, makes sandwiches and, on Friday evenings, serves up delicious hamburgers made from locally sourced beef.
The wines by the glass and bottle at TipTop feature quality and value, and they represent a broad cross-section of wine appellations from around the world.
And I haven’t even mentioned what’s available for you to experience in Canaan Valley and other communities of Tucker County like Parsons and St. George. That’s for another time.
So whether you’re a skier, mountain biker, art and music lover, gourmand, hiker or just someone who enjoys observing the wild side of Mother Nature, take a trip to the mountains of Tucker County. Oh, and if you stop by The Billy, ask when the next bus leaves for Mars.