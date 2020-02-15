Vines & Vittles: An annual contest of wine versus beer

A contest pitting wine versus beer as part of a five-course gourmet dinner may seem absurd and incongruous, but don’t tell that to the more than 200 folks who will attend and participate in this odd, but very worthwhile, local fundraising event Saturday, Feb. 22, at Berry Hills Country Club.
Of course, I’m referring to FeastivALL. This annual gustatory celebration supports FestivALL, the multiweek entertainment event that brings top-notch musical talent to the greater Charleston area each summer.
For the eighth consecutive year, FeastivALL will pit wine versus beer in an old-fashioned beverage throwdown. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote on the best accompaniment (wine or beer) for each of the five courses prepared by Berry Hills Executive Chef Heath Ax.
Wine has come out on top in four of the seven events, and I’m confident the fruit of the vine will once again take the measure of that lesser beverage. However, that globe-trotting beer geek (and my good friend) Rich Ireland may have a different opinion.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a wine and beer aperitif bar where guests can sip, mingle and bid on items at a silent auction, which will include works of art, restaurant packages, travel opportunities and other gifts. The evening will also feature performances by local artists.
Cost is $115 per person and you can get your tickets by going to festivallcharleston.com or by calling 304-470-0489. There will be a special VIP event focusing on pairing wine and beer with spicy food. Tickets to the VIP event, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., are $150 and include admission to the dinner.
Here’s the menu, along with our wine pairings:
First course
Burrata with wild mushrooms with herb and garlic toast pointsBlack Oak Pinot Noir 2018Second courseWinter pomegranate salad: shaved Brussels sprouts, crumbled feta, almonds, tossed with olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper then garnished with shaved ParmesanLas Mulas Sauvignon Blanc 2019Third courseButternut squash soup with dollop of vanilla bean creme fraiche on top707 Chardonnay 2017Fourth courseSous vide lamb shank with espagnole, served with gouda croquette and roasted garlic herb root vegetablesMotto Zinfandel 2015Fifth courseChocolate cocoa cake: caramel-filled chocolate cake served with white chocolate mousse. Garnished with Grand Marnier-marinated berriesChateau Diana Sparkling Moscato 2019
For more on the art and craft of wine, visit John Brown’s Vines & Vittles blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/wineboy. John is also an author and his novel, “Augie’s War,” is available online and at bookstores.