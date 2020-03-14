Vines & Vittles: St. Patty's Day Pasta combines best of both worlds

St. Patty's Day Pasta

Shades of green: St. Patty’s Day Pasta, made with green spinach fettucine and extra virgin olive oil.

 JOHN BROWN | Courtesy photo

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up Tuesday, so I thought I would wow you with a great Irish recipe. While I’m not a bangers and mash or soda bread kind of guy, I am half Irish and I feel obliged to celebrate my Gaelic heritage by cooking up a St. Patrick’s Day meal.

However, I just couldn’t find anything that tickled my culinary fancy. Then I had what I thought was a solution to the problem — since I am also half Italian, why not find a recipe that uses the traditional culinary ingredients of Ireland and Italy to prepare a dish that pays homage to both storied nations?

Unfortunately, as I searched my treasure trove of cookbooks, I was unable to find any Irish-Italian dishes. I suppose I could try and create one. How about something like this: corned beef marinara over cabbage fettuccine; or skirts and kidneys Bolognese in blood pudding?

I must admit neither of the above mentioned combos excited my taste buds, so I decided to go in another direction. Since everyone knows green is the national color of Ireland and pasta is the national food of Italy, I’ve decided to combine these two characteristics to create a dish I’ll call St. Patty’s Day Pasta.

I know this is a bit of a stretch, but hang with me a bit longer, because I think you’re going to love this recipe.

Two of the main ingredients are Charleston Bread’s homemade spinach fettuccine and the lovely extra-virgin olive oil from locally owned Villa DiTrapano. Both the pasta and olive oil are green, and they share the culinary stage with arugula and basil to give this dish a definite emerald hue.

More important, this is one tasty dish! Check it out.

My wine choice to pair with St. Patty’s Day Pasta is the 2016 Alexander Valley Vineyards Redemption Zinfandel ($25). This medium-bodied Dry Creek Valley red is round, rich and well balanced with spicy, blackberry flavors and just a hint of toasty vanilla.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. And may all your leprechauns be green!

For more on the art and craft of wine, visit John Brown’s Vines & Vittles blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/wineboy. John is also an author and his novel, “Augie’s War,” is available online and at bookstores.

