Where's the beef? Not in these July Fourth recipes

As you may have noticed, the price of meat has gone up over the past couple of months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, ground beef began the year at around $3.86 per pound. By the middle of May, the price had crept up to around $4.46 a pound. Sirloin, which cost $8.44 a pound in January, is now approaching $10.

These might be small amounts separately, but those increased costs can quickly add up — especially if you’re trying to feed the entire crowd during a July 4th cookout or other family get-together.

With meat off the menu — for these reasons or simply because people are choosing to eat healthier — it’s good to know there are plenty of meat-free alternatives available.

Even Burger King, the home of The Whopper, has taken the plunge with the “Impossible Whopper” and something called the “Impossible Sausage.”

Whether you’re looking to save the planet, save your arteries or save a few bucks, there are plenty of vegetable-forward ideas that make great side dishes and main events for your family barbecue.

You don’t even have to mention some of them are vegan.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Bragg II, Randy - 4 p.m., Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale.

Browning, Elva - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Carnes, Tonya - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Donelow, Nany - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.

Fisher, Opal - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.

Green, Justin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Halstead, Johnny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harris, Betty - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Harris, Larry - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Hutchinson, Cornelius - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Whitesville.

Moore, Berneice - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morton, Corey - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Perkins, Emogene - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Postelwaite, Carl - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Raynes, Kenneth - Noon, Open Bible Temple, Powellton.

Robinson, Bryan - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Washburn, Marjorie - 11 a.m., Washburn Cemetery, Racine.

Whitfield, Shawntique - Noon, Christ Temple Church, Huntington.