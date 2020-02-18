Winter Blues Farmers' Market returns Saturday

Emilee Goodman (left), of Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective, bags lettuce and radishes for Ann Wright, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, at last year’s Winter Blues Farmers Market on Feb. 16, 2019.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

You don’t have to wait for spring to check out goods and produce from local growers. The annual Winter Blues Farmers’ Market returns to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Over 50 of the state’s top food producers will be on hand with everything from fresh, indoor-grown produce, breads and preserved items to bath and body items, candy and confections, pet treats and CBD products.

Organizers suggest coming early to get the best selection — large crowds mean some vendors could sell out of their “West Virginia Grown” food items quickly.

The event, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center, is free and open to the public.

