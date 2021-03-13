With social distancing and limits on certain kinds of gatherings still in effect, the usual St. Patty’s Day pub crawls and shamrock-enhanced celebrations will once again be on hiatus.
Maybe save your annual glass of green beer for next year. This year, if you’re going to have a beer to celebrate St. Patrick chasing the snakes out of Ireland, consider trying one of the seasonal or Irish-style beers from one of the many West Virginia breweries.
We asked the members of K.R.A.Z.E. (Kanawha Regional Area Zymurgy Enthusiasts), a local group of beer fans and homebrewers, for their suggestions on West Virginia beers to sample for St. Patrick’s Day.
Here’s what they came up with. Drink responsibly.
Weathered Ground Brewery
Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Enniskillen Dry Irish Stout
- Bearer of Fruit
- Haggard
- More Haggard than Haggard
- Worth 2 Licks
- Darn Near Kilt’r
NET (North End Tavern and Brewery)
Parkersburg (Wood County)
- Roedy’s Red
Parkersburg Brewing Company
Parkersburg (Wood County)
- Muck Savage Irish Braggot
Greenbier Valley Brewing Company
Maxwelton (Greenbrier County)
- Irish Dave’s Maple Bourbon Porter
- Devil Anse
Stumptown Ales
Davis (Tucker County)
- Three-Legged Frog
Big Timber Brewing
Elkins (Randolph County)
- Sluice Dry Stout
The Peddler
Huntington (Cabell County)
- Redda Rowdy
High Ground Brewing
Terra Alta (Preston)
- Fast and Loose
- Druid Fluid
- Coal Train porter
- Valley Furnace
Freefolk Brewery
Fayetteville (Fayette)
- Dublin Blues
Short Story Brewing
Fairmont (Marion)
- My Friends Call Me Red