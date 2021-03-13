The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

With social distancing and limits on certain kinds of gatherings still in effect, the usual St. Patty’s Day pub crawls and shamrock-enhanced celebrations will once again be on hiatus.

Maybe save your annual glass of green beer for next year. This year, if you’re going to have a beer to celebrate St. Patrick chasing the snakes out of Ireland, consider trying one of the seasonal or Irish-style beers from one of the many West Virginia breweries.

We asked the members of K.R.A.Z.E. (Kanawha Regional Area Zymurgy Enthusiasts), a local group of beer fans and homebrewers, for their suggestions on West Virginia beers to sample for St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s what they came up with. Drink responsibly.

Weathered Ground Brewery

Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

  • Enniskillen Dry Irish Stout
  • Bearer of Fruit
  • Haggard
  • More Haggard than Haggard 
  • Worth 2 Licks 
  • Darn Near Kilt’r

NET (North End Tavern and Brewery)

Parkersburg (Wood County)

  • Roedy’s Red

Parkersburg Brewing Company

Parkersburg (Wood County)

  • Muck Savage Irish Braggot

Greenbier Valley Brewing Company

Maxwelton (Greenbrier County)

  • Irish Dave’s Maple Bourbon Porter
  • Devil Anse

Stumptown Ales

Davis (Tucker County)

  • Three-Legged Frog

Big Timber Brewing

Elkins (Randolph County)

  • Sluice Dry Stout

The Peddler

Huntington (Cabell County)

  • Redda Rowdy 

High Ground Brewing

Terra Alta (Preston)

  • Fast and Loose 
  • Druid Fluid 
  • Coal Train porter 
  • Valley Furnace

Freefolk Brewery

Fayetteville (Fayette)

  • Dublin Blues

Short Story Brewing

Fairmont (Marion)

  • My Friends Call Me Red

