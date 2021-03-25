A week ago, I raced to Walgreens, following a rumor that the pharmacy was taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines. This week, I raced to Krispy Kreme, following a rumor that they were giving away free doughnuts to people who’ve been vaccinated.
Both rumors were true, as I received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine one week and a free glazed doughnut the next.
The free doughnut isn’t just a one-time deal. On Monday, the national doughnut chain announced each vaccinated person can receive one free Original Glazed doughnut every day through the end of the year.
We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021
Customers get their free doughnut by presenting their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card showing they have received at least one of the two Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single Johnson & Johnson shot. It can only be redeemed while in the shop or the drive-thru, not online or via delivery.
The free doughnut offer is available at participating U.S. locations. This includes the Krispy Kreme in South Charleston at Riverwalk Plaza, where I was given a free doughnut hot off the conveyor belt after presenting my vaccine card.
The promotion is a part of a larger campaign by Krispy Kreme encouraging people to get vaccines.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a news release.
The doughnut chain is offering employees up to four hours of paid time off to receive the shot. It also announced it will be delivering free doughnuts in the coming weeks to vaccination centers nationwide.
In West Virginia, residents age 16 or older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that residents age 65 and older will continue to have priority for vaccination scheduling. Residents can pre-register to receive a vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.