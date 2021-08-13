One cannot help but notice the wide variety of beer and semi-beer beverages filling retailer shelves these days. It can be daunting task to keep up with all the new brands and styles.
Some say there has never been a better time for beer. But for others, this incredibly rapid segmentation that has overtaken the beer market in the past decade has caused a good bit of concern and confusion.
Twenty-five years ago West Virginia retailers pretty much only carried standard light beers, a few American pilsners, and maybe a Sam Adams Boston Lager and a Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.
Those were simple times.
Then came the ascension of craft beer that saw the arrival of more than 8,000 new small U.S. breweries all vying for the attention and affection of the beer-drinking public. Especially during the past decade, craft beer brewers began experimenting with beer styles and created whole new flavor categories.
Usually brewers performed this experimentation to attract new customers and expand their market. It worked. When the brewers developed new beer categories such as fruited Berliner weisse and fruited gose, they discovered a huge untapped audience of drinkers who had never liked traditional beer tastes.
With beer as a hot category, it didn’t take long for big beverage companies to jump in and develop other products that took advantage of the public’s new acceptance of non-traditional beer tastes. Today, we are seeing shelves and cold boxes full of hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages, ciders, canned cocktails, and a variety of new beer styles, about which traditional beer drinkers would say, “That really doesn’t taste at all like beer.”
The majority of these new beverage products are designed to appeal to the palates of the millennial generation and, as they reach 21, to the generation Zers. One common thread in many of these newer beverages is their lower calorie content and often fruited soda pop-like tastes. They are definitely not meant to taste like a beer.
The draw of a lower calorie content in hard seltzers is in line with America’s desire to lessen its sugar intake. The same dynamic has caused the downturn in soda pop sales over the past decade.
While most of these newer adult beverages are at least lightly sweet, some do lower their calorie count by reducing their alcohol content. This also aligns well with millennial’s increased lean toward health consciousness.
Parkersburg Brewing and Berkeley Springs Brewing are two West Virginia breweries that produce and market lines of hard seltzers in addition to their traditional beer styles. Several other in-state breweries have experimented with seltzers and have offered an occasional one-off product.
People wonder how the popularity of these new adult beverages will change the beer market over the long run. Will it mean the end of the craft beer boom? While it will certainly change the landscape, I just see it as giving adults more choices for their beverage enjoyment. And that is a good thing.
As has been the case in America for many decades, younger folks tend to gravitate toward less-strong flavors and sweeter, fruity tastes. The beverage industry has exploited that market preference for many years. One truism we have learned is that as people age, and with exposure to stronger, less-sweet (drier) flavors, their palates develop and their taste preferences expand. Children often won’t eat broccoli, but as adults it becomes their favorite vegetable.
The bitterness of traditional beer is a hurdle that takes time and repeated exposure to appreciate, as does the dryness of good table wine. Once a person’s palate learns to love the drier and less fruity, more bitter flavors, their beverage preferences change.
I don’t see seltzers and flavored malt beverages as competition for traditional craft beer styles as much as they are competitors to light beer, fruit juice, and Gatorade. I’m confident that as gen z and millennials age and gain exposure to stronger, drier, more bitter flavors, their taste preferences will also begin to lean more toward traditional beer styles.
Regional Beer Notes
The craft beer market in West Virginia is in good shape. The opening of the super impressive Big Draft Brewing complex in White Sulphur Springs and upbeat celebrations at Weathered Ground Brewery for its fourth anniversary and at Stumptown Ale Works for its sixth anniversary tell me times are going well. I covered all of these on BrilliantStream.com.
Southern West Virginia beer festival season is picking up. We had the sold-out Rails & Ales Craft Beer Festival in Huntington yesterday (Aug.14). It’s now time to buy your tickets for September festivals in Charleston and Beckley. First up is The Great Beckley Beer Festival on Saturday, September 5 in downtown Beckley. Expect a nice mix of 50 or more local and regional beers, along with plenty of food and craft vendors. Ticket are $40.
OktoberWest in Elk City is probably Charleston’s largest annual beer-themed event. It takes place this year on September 25 and offers its usual lively mix of 100 beers, Oktoberfest food, and music. Tickets are $35.
As always, I welcome your comments and beer thoughts at wvbrewnews @brilliantstream.com.