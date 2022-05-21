As I returned home from this year’s Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis, I reflected on a presentation I heard there from Natalie Cilurzo of Russian River Brewing.
She spoke on the importance of dedication to a corporate mission supporting good works and local charity. No matter what size the brewery, she said, good works should be at the forefront of its mission.
West Virginia brewers are among the most generous and charitable of any small business sector in the state. Hardly a week goes by without me receiving a message about some new beer event, beer release or brewery activity that has a good-works connection.
Craft beer festivals are one example. For example, Wheeling’s Mountaineer BrewFest selects a local charity each year and donates funds raised at the festival to that group. Over its seven-year history, the brewfest has donated more than $125,000. Through the years, Charleston’s three major beer events — Foam at the Dome, OktoberWest and Hops & Heat — have raised roughly $500,000 to support community and business development programs on the West Side and East End.
And it’s not just the large beer festivals doing good. I received a message recently from Denise and Karl Wagenbrenner, owners of Berkeley Springs Brewing Company, about a new program they initiated. They wrote: “We have often asked ourselves how we could give back in a charitable way while we are still relatively struggling to recover from the pandemic setbacks. We will be brewing small batches of a single-hopped lager and each batch will target and fundraise through round up donations in our tap room and $1 per pint sales.”
The first beer in this series is aptly named Labor of Love and supports brain cancer research in honor of a deceased friend. They will continue with a new batch and new charity each month.
There are too many examples of brewery charitable works to list here. Suffice it to say that just about every brewery is doing multiple things each year. And to think — 15 years ago, this industry barely existed in West Virginia. Isn’t it wonderful to see this progress?
And then there are things breweries are working on internally to become better business citizens. Today, our craft beer industry, like many industries overall, is still too one-dimensional. For the industry to continue to grow, the industry must become more reflective of our overall society and more appealing and welcoming to all kinds of people.
While we have a couple of West Virginia breweries with a large contingent of women working in beer production — Screech Owl Brewing, for example — they are the exception rather than the rule. But we’re starting to see movement. Last spring, Greenbrier Valley Brewing in Maxwelton held a special brew day promoting gender equity and the contribution of women to brewing in West Virgina. As far as I know, it was the first Pink Boots Society event in the state. This society was created to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education.
Greenbrier Valley Brewing also led an effort to improve racial inclusiveness. This year, Greenbrier Valley brewed a beer promoting Black History Month named Steel Driving Stout, which highlighted the legendary John Henry. The brewing was led by a Black employee and proceeds from the beer’s sale went to a scholarship for a local Black youth. Hopefully, we will continue to see these kinds of good works.
Beyond making great beer for our enjoyment, the craft beer industry has the power through its good works to help make us a better nation. By supporting these types of brewery activities, beer consumers play a major role in helping make them successful.
As we shop brewery products and plan our social time, let’s seek out local beers, activities and events that our brewers put forward as good works for our communities.
We’re all in this together.