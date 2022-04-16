As I travel around other states that have larger local brewery markets than we have in West Virginia, I’ve noticed a rapid growth in the offerings of low- and no-alcohol beers at craft taprooms. Here in our state, we also seem to be seeing growth in things like basic pale lagers, Kolsch, and lower-alcohol small ales.
Throughout their history, craft breweries were the places people went to get beers with flavor — and those flavors often came with considerably more alcohol than was found in mass-produced brands. Craft brewers needed to be different from their big industrial beer brothers’ 4.5% American lagers.
Part of that differentiation came from making beer styles with higher alcohol levels. But things are changing.
Today, many craft brewers are making more lower-alcohol products because they are finding as craft beer drinkers mature, many are wanting more lower-alcohol beers. Not everything needs to be 6%, 8% or 9%. Craft beer fans still enjoy a big beer, just not a steady diet of them.
Nationally, the growth in low-alcohol beers is recognized as an important current trend in the craft beer world. Craft drinkers don’t often revert to Mich Ultra, but they are moving in droves to craft-made pale lager, Pilsner, Kolsch and small ales. Those beers tend to range from 4% to 5.5% in alcohol. In contrast, a popular India Pale Ale at your local brewery tends to be 6% to 7.5% — or about 30% more alcohol than the low-alcohol styles.
Over time, neighborhood brewery taprooms have become popular community meeting places. No longer inhabited only by beer drinkers, their popularity extends to many other parts of the populace.
They tend to be viewed as safe, friendly, comfortable, welcoming spaces that attract a wide range of people. You will find lots of folks just hanging out doing remote work, having business and community meetings, and family gatherings. It’s definitely not just people drinking beer.
Locals love the fact that the small craft brewery is making a high quality product right in their own towns, and take great pride in them even if they don’t drink a lot of beer themselves.
Accordingly, a big part of the growth in low- and no-alcohol beverages sold at small brewery taprooms comes from their popularity with young families.
These breweries often tend to have indoor game areas and outdoor play and gaming spaces that accommodate many ages. Because these small neighborhood breweries attract a large following of families with young children, having non-alcoholic beverages, such as juices, sodas and flavored waters is important.
The popularity of maintaining healthier lifestyles is also driving the growth of low- and no-alcohol beverages. The demographic that swells local brewery popularity is also the demographic that places more emphasis on staying fit and healthy. They may want a good craft beer now and then, but they drink in moderation and also like to have low- and no-alcohol alternatives.
It’s not uncommon to see someone order an IPA, then as their second drink, order an alcohol-free beer. Not only are alcohol-free beers missing the alcohol, but they usually contain substantially fewer calories than regular beers. This low-calorie feature fits well with folks seeking a healthy lifestyle.
So to attract and make comfortable a wider range of people, small brewery taprooms have also diversified their beverage menus beyond craft beer. You are seeing more things like non-alcoholic kombucha, alcohol-free beer, Shirley Temple mocktails, premium juices, herbal teas, coffees, Mexican Coke and house-made sodas being offered.
I believe this is a great trend. Taprooms focusing only on beer are missing a larger part of the market. Of course, some may be happy doing that. It’s a business model decision.
Looking around the West Virginia market, I can recommend a number of low-alcohol beers from our breweries that distribute their product around the state. Some of the ones to look for include:
- Shot Caller Belgian Pale Ale (4.8%) and Krista Dawn Blonde Ale (4.3%) from Bad Shepherd Beer Company
- Appalachian Bandido Lager (4.9%) and Happy Hunty Hefeweizen (5%) from The Peddler
- Mild & Wonderful English Ale (3.7%) and Enniskillen Dry Stout (4.5%) from Weathered Ground Brewery
- Zona’s Revenge Witbier (5.2%) and Braxxie Blonde Ale (4.3%) from Greenbrier Valley Brewing
- Company Kolsch (5%), Gary Lager (5.2%) and Working Stiff English Bitter (4.3%) from High Ground Brewing
- Blonde Ale (4%) and Hatchet Session IPA (4%) from Big Timber Brewing
- Longpoint Lager (4.6%) and Crux Kolsch (5.2%) from Bridge Brew Works
- The Pitch Kolsch (4.5%) and Smooth Eez fruited sour series (5%) from Stumptown Ales
- Fruited Tea Beer (4%) and Cacapon Kolsch (5.2%) from Berkeley Springs Brewing