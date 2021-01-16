The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry particularly hard. Restaurants and restaurant workers have made incredible sacrifices this year. A recent Gazette-Mail article written by Maria Young explains how many are working harder than ever and still struggling to save their livelihoods.
The Charleston Restaurant Week, a time when restaurants offer prix fixe dinner menus, has been postponed this year to assure the health and safety of customers and employees. It is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the area, intended to boost local restaurants during the slowest season.
Like many, my husband and I haven’t supported the industry as we should. We enjoy the cuisine of many cultures, and to experience that type of culinary diversity means we have to plan and travel to a larger metropolitan area. Until the pandemic is over, and we can travel again, we now have to prepare the foods we love at home.
We enjoy Middle Eastern foods, and recently had a craving for shawarma, a favorite menu item when eating out. Shawarma consists of thin slices of meat that are stacked in a cone-like shape and roasted on a vertical rotisserie. Originally, shawarma was made with lamb or mutton, but it can be made with beef, veal, turkey or chicken.
In authentic Middle Eastern restaurants, the meat is usually spit roasted, slowly turning and basting in its own juice. When cooked, the meat is shaved from the spit and served wrapped in a flatbread.
Shawarma is said to have originated in Istanbul in the 19th century. At that time, it was made in a kabab form, known as the doner kebab. Since I do not have the time nor equipment to make shawarma on a vertical spit, I chose to use the same flavorings and make shawarma in a kabab form.
The mild winter season has resulted in the production of a larger-than-usual mushroom crop, so marinated homegrown shiitake were skewered with the meat, along with some onions and fresh bell peppers. The kebabs were grilled outdoors so that the outside of the chunks of chicken became slightly charred and crispy, but the juiciness was retained inside.
My husband made a creamy tahini sauce and tzatziki sauce to go with the shawarma. We served it with pita bread and a wheat berry salad containing oranges and pomegranate seeds, which seemed to have a Middle Eastern flair and paired nicely with the kebab.
This grilled chicken shawarma was delicious and easy to make at home. But, as soon as I am able, I will be visiting some of my favorite restaurants to enjoy the more authentic versions.