Summer is slipping away and autumn is slipping in. The signs are everywhere as leaves begin to change colors, mornings are a bit cooler and some of those lovely produce stands are offering more apples and squash, less berries and tomatoes.
This transitional time, also known as a threshold season, comes just as we are ready for our menus to be a little heartier and a little less salad-y. It’s the perfect time to savor the late summer bounty and the early fall flavors together.
There are plenty of ways to enjoy this changing season while you’re still grilling and chilling on the patio some days and warming up the oven for something a little more in the comfort zone range other days.
Consider starting a cool Sunday morning with tasty Zucchini Currant Pancakes topped with Simple Applesauce. We know there are still plenty of those green veggies around and there’s only so much Zucchini Bread you can bake. The applesauce is a quick and tasty topper for the currant studded pancakes. And, hey! If you don’t have currants, substitute dried cherries, blueberries or raisins.
There’s nothing like a frittata to use up the this-and-that veggies in your refrigerator. This Red Pepper, Spinach and Potato Frittata can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. Just add an appropriate side or two and you have a great meal. We like grilled meat or seafood and a summer berry or melon salad on our menus.
Don’t let those lovely end-of-summer heirloom tomatoes get away from you. You may have a favorite quick tomato sauce or tomato pie in mind for some of them. You can also stuff them with goat cheese and herbs for a satisfying lunch – add a green salad – or dinner with a grilled protein.
While it will take a bit of planning to roast the beets for the Tangy Apple and Beet Salad, your family and friends will love the bright taste of the dressing and the spark of bleu cheese that adds nice flavor to this this change-of-pace salad.
See the summer out and the fall in with two recipes that feature produce from each of these seasons.
The End of Summer Succotash blends fresh corn, zucchini and squash in a simple-to-prepare and quick-to-make vegetable side dish. It’s colorful and tasty.
End any meal right now with a crisp, crumble or cobbler and you are sure to be everyone’s favorite cook. This Pear and Sour Cherry Crisp marries the last of the summer cherries with the beautiful pears now entering the produce section. Warm and fragrant from the oven, this is a sweet treat that makes a perfect dessert. A little vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt wouldn’t be a bad addition, if you know what we’re sayin’!