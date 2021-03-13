The Irish arrived in large numbers to Western Virginia at the turn of the 19th century. They helped build some of the earliest transportation networks, including the National Road in Wheeling and the James River & Kanawha Turnpike that ran from the state of Virginia to Virginia Point in Ceredo.
They also helped construct the Northwestern Turnpike that linked Winchester, Virginia, to Parkersburg. Catholic cemeteries in Triadelphia and Shepherdstown contain the graves of some of these Irish workers.
Many areas of West Virginia attracted Irish populations. According to a document on the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History website, at least 17% of the population of the Northern Panhandle has Irish ancestry. At one time, there were a number of Irish Catholic churches and schools from Weirton to Wheeling.
Even if one isn’t of Irish descent, St. Patrick’s Day is a great day to honor some of the state’s earliest immigrants. While neither my husband nor I are of Irish heritage, we will celebrate the day with corned beef and cabbage.
It is unlikely that you will find this strictly Irish American tradition on the table in Ireland on St. Patty’s day. Corned beef and cabbage, the ubiquitous St. Patrick’s Day meal for many of us, came about because new Irish Americans found that pork, their preferred meat, was prohibitively expensive in the United States.
Like other European ethnic groups that faced discrimination in their new home place, members of the Irish community in New York City frequented Jewish establishments where they first tasted corned beef. It was a far cheaper alternative to pork. Cabbage was also cheap, and poorer cash-strapped Irish families found that cooking cabbage with spiced corned beef made an inexpensive, filling meal.
This simple dish soon gained popularity and was even served at President Lincoln’s inauguration dinner. While corned beef and cabbage is about as Irish as pizza, it is to Americans as classic as apple pie.
Many will be spending St. Patrick’s Day at home this year. Corned beef cooked in a slow cooker is a great way to celebrate the day. Corned beef can be made from scratch, but it takes time and patience. By simplifying the cooking method, you will have more time to add a few other Irish dishes to your meal.
St. Patrick’s Day falls in the middle of the month when the weather can be unpredictable. A great way to begin your celebration is with Colcannon Soup, a variation on Colcannon Mash. To add a modern twist to the corned beef this year, I plan to serve cabbage “steaks” topped with a smokey mustard sauce.
Naturally, everything will taste better with a glass of Guinness. Don’t forget to offer an Irish toast of kinship, good luck, honor and good cheer. “Sláinte!”