Let’s have a show of hands for everyone who learned the hard way that a clove of garlic is just a part of the garlic bulb — or head — rather than the whole thing.

I hear the stories all the time. Some are funnier than others. It always makes me wonder whether people who say garlic is too strong or smelly had a bad experience eating a recipe that was over-cloved.

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.

