Let’s have a show of hands for everyone who learned the hard way that a clove of garlic is just a part of the garlic bulb — or head — rather than the whole thing.
I hear the stories all the time. Some are funnier than others. It always makes me wonder whether people who say garlic is too strong or smelly had a bad experience eating a recipe that was over-cloved.
Garlic has a long history as an indispensable herb. Five thousand years ago, it was used in Egypt. Hippocrates prescribed garlic for respiratory problems, parasites, poor digestion and fatigue. The first Olympians were given garlic, making it perhaps the earliest performance enhancing agent in sports. In ancient India, people valued garlic for its therapeutic properties and as an aphrodisiac. So much for the “no garlic on date night rule!” The French, Spanish and Portuguese introduced garlic to the New World.
Garlic belongs to the lily family and is related to onions, leeks and chives. It grows underground and is harvested in the late spring and fall. It takes so little room in an herb or flower bed that some people grow their own. Its long, green shoots produce flower stalks called garlic scapes, which are edible.
Garlic bulbs are covered in an inedible, papery skin and are made up of 10 to 20 individual sections called cloves. When you buy fresh garlic, chose bulbs that are firm. Steer clear of garlic that has powdery, dark patches of mold and bulbs that sprouted, indicating they are not as fresh as others.
The cloves also are covered with a papery skin which, for most purposes, must be removed before use. To do this, press down gently on the cloves with the flat side of a large knife. That makes it easy to peel the skin off. Once you have the bare clove, you slice, chop, mince, grate, press or crush, according to your recipe.
The more you handle garlic, the more allicin, a pungent chemical, is released. Your garlic will be more pungent if you grate it on the small holes on a box grater or puree it in a food processor than if you slice it.
When cooking garlic, it is important you watch carefully because it can burn quickly — especially when it is chopped small.
If you are looking for a quick sauce that’s a bit different from your go-to marinades and sauces, give the Tomato, Garlic and Orange Sauce a try. It has Portuguese influences and is equally tasty on chicken, lamb, pork and fried eggs.
If you want to get your young children started with cooking garlic, try this simple and quick-to-prepare Pasta with Garlic and Parsley. They can help get dinner ready using the kid-friendly steps and, hopefully, avoid the aforementioned over-cloving!
Chicken Strips with Garlic Butter is another kid-friendly menu idea that will please the adults at your table as well. The garlic butter lends itself to shrimp, as well. Add a fresh salad and dinner is served!
While we carry Everything Bagel Mix in our spice section at The Purple Onion, we know that some folks want to make their own so they can control the salt content. This Everything Bagel Mix is a great recipe with a bonus idea for a good dip.
Enjoy that garlic in just the right amounts!
Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.