WV Farm2Fork: Tomatoes good tasting and good for you

The bounty of late summer produce is really glorious right now. Whether you have your own garden or shop at The Purple Onion and the market stalls at Capitol Market, you have your choice of so many fresh ingredients, including tomatoes.
Did you know that tomatoes are the fourth most popular fresh-market vegetable behind potatoes, lettuce and onions? Or, that this nutrient-dense superfood that supports healthful skin, weight loss and heart health was thought to be poisonous in the United States only 200 years ago? That fear was likely because the tomato plant belongs to the toxic nightshade family.
It’s good to know that good-tasting and good-for-you come in one nice package with the tomato. Including tomatoes in your diet can help protect against cancer, maintain healthy blood pressure and reduce blood glucose in people with diabetes. Tomatoes contain carotenoids that help protect the eye from light-induced damage.
Regardless of their place in popularity polls or an unfounded fear, tomatoes are a summer favorite at The Purple Onion. We’re offering heirloom tomatoes along with the standards that folks love. We’re slicing them for tomato sandwiches, chopping them for salads and salsas and making tomato pies.
Whatever way you love them, we encourage you to branch out with a few new recipes that are fun twists on favorites.
This tomato and herb salad is quick to fix and lets those vine-ripened beauties shine with just a light dressing and complementary herbs. A little crusty bread would make a great accompaniment to this dish.
If you are a fan of Caprese salad, we hope you’ll try this Greek version. Feta cheese and olives are a tangy alternative to mozzarella.
Wow your friends at your next picnic with the Tomato and Avocado Tartare. It doesn’t take long to prepare and will look stunning on your salad plates.