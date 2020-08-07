There was a time when farmers standing in their fields judged the success of the year’s corn crop if it was “knee-high by the Fourth of July.” Today, with agriculture advances, that adage might not be as true, but many farmers still recall it.
Regardless of whether the corn was knee high on Independence Day or not, it’s here now. In all of its glory, corn is piled high at produce stands and in markets across the country. People love to see it come into season.
Corn is a product of the Americas, and at one time was so valuable it was used like money to trade for meat and furs. Today, corn is grown on every continent except Antarctica and served on the cob, off the cob, and in salads, soups, pot pies and casseroles.
Did you know that corn is a cereal crop and part of the grass family? Or that an ear, or cob, of corn is actually part of the flower and individual kernels are seeds? Or that corn will always have an even number of rows in each cob and that an average ear of corn has 800 kernels in 16 rows?
Just some fun facts to throw out at your next barbecue.
Corn is rich in Vitamin B12, folic acid and iron, which help in the production of red blood cells, thus reducing anemia.
Athletes can appreciate the complex carbohydrates found in corn, which get digested at a slower pace and, in turn, provide energy for a longer duration. One cup of corn yields about 29 grams of carbs, which ensures proper functioning of the brain and nervous system, as well as providing physical energy.
Sweet corn and corn oil increase blood flow, lower cholesterol absorption and regulate insulin, making corn an excellent choice for diabetics and cholesterol patients.
Corn contains Vitamin C and lycopene (antioxidants) that increase the production of collagen and prevent UV-generated free radicals from damaging the skin.
It’s good to know all those interesting facts and healthy points, but let’s get to the best thing about corn — eating it!
It’s summer, it’s grill time and every corn lover wants a perfect ear of grilled corn. We’ve got a simple recipe here for you.
A few years ago, while on vacation, I enjoyed a Mexican street corn topped with cheese. I’ve been a fan of corn toppings ever since, and am offering some easy-to-make toppings that will go with your dinner menu whether it’s barbecue, Mexican, Italian or anything in between.
Speaking of Mexican corn, give the Deconstructed Mexican Style Corn a try if you are thinking off the cob and looking for a dish that’s a little spicy and adds a South-of-the-Border vibe to your dinner menu. This dish will travel well, so if you’re headed to a picnic or family gathering, it’s a good choice.
We love the Charred Corn Salad as a delicious and fresh side dish. This recipe could certainly be made from leftover grilled corn if — there are a few charred ears left after dinner. The original recipe was all corn, but we like the addition of thinly sliced radishes and/or diced red bell pepper for some color and added crunch.
The Peach-Corn Piccalilli is an old Southern favorite that blends two of the summer’s best produce choices — peaches and corn — in a sweet and savory side dish. We’d recommend it with ham, pork chops or a pork tenderloin.
When corn is abundant, it’s a great time to freeze your own. It’s a simple process, as you’ll see here. When you’re ready to freeze the corn, consider placing it in quart or gallon freezer bags. You can place these flat on a plate or baking sheet in the freezer. Once they are frozen, the corn will lie flat without the plate and take up less space in the freezer.
A few batches of frozen corn will hold you until next summer and provide enough corn for soups, chowders and other favorite recipes. We like the soft corn pudding recipe and think it would fit perfectly on a Thanksgiving table.